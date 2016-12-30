NGEx Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Dec. 30, 2016) - NGEx Resources Inc. ("NGEx" or the "Company") (TSX:NGQ)(NASDAQ OMX:NGQ), reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

As a result of the completion of the previously announced CAD$10 million private placement, which closed on December 20, 2016, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 213,473,963 common shares with voting rights as at December 30, 2016.

About NGEx

NGEx is a Canadian mineral exploration company with exploration projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "NGQ". The Company's focus is on advancing its Project Constellation which contemplates the integrated development of two large copper-gold deposits, the Los Helados and the Josemaria deposits, located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. Los Helados is part of a joint venture in which the Company holds approximately a 61.24% interest and Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. holds approximately a 38.76% interest. Josemaria is part of a joint venture in which the Company holds 60% and Japan Oil, Gas, and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) owns 40%.

Additional Information

This information is information that NGEx is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on December 30, 2016 at 2:00pm Pacific Time.

On behalf of the Board,

Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO