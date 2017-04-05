NGINX Announces Availability of NGINX Plus Certified Modules

NGINX Plus Certified Modules extend the power of the NGINX Plus application delivery platform with partner-developed solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - NGINX, Inc., the engine delivering sites and applications for the modern web, today announced the availability of NGINX Plus Certified Modules. Certified modules are partner-developed solutions that extend the power of NGINX Plus by providing advanced functionality to customers in areas such as security, identity and access management (IAM), device detection, application serving, and more. NGINX Plus Certified Modules provide the assurance that the partner solution has undergone NGINX's development and review process, and comes with business-level support available from the partner.

At launch, NGINX has already added a number of partners that have achieved NGINX Plus certification for their modules, including: DeviceAtlas, ForgeRock, Phusion, Ping Identity, Stealth Security, and Wallarm.

An NGINX Plus Certified Module has been built, tested, and verified by the partner -- passing through a rigorous test suite and other certifications required by NGINX -- to be fully functioning and ready to be deployed in any environment, whether on-premise or in the cloud. Additionally each certified module comes with direct support available from the partner to complement the support provided by NGINX, giving customers added confidence when deploying modules into production. In addition to passing the NGINX Plus validation suite, certified modules will be updated to properly support each new NGINX Plus release, ensuring customers are always able to take advantage of the latest features and functionality.

"NGINX Plus has quickly become the standard platform for enterprises to deliver high performing and scalable applications. Given the growth of adoption, it's natural that partners are building solutions on top of the platform and want to demonstrate that their solution is tested and certified to work with NGINX Plus," said Paul Oh, Head of Business Development at NGINX, Inc. "We look forward to growing the certified module ecosystem and delivering the highest quality solutions through the availability of the NGINX Plus Certified Module program."

To assist developers in creating high quality, commercially supported modules, NGINX has also announced the NGINX Plus Certified Module Program. The NGINX Plus Certified Module Program gives partners a confident path to build and deliver new capabilities on the NGINX Plus application delivery platform. By integrating their solution through the dynamic module capability first announced in NGINX Plus R11 they gain increased performance and flexibility with a standard interface to NGINX Plus across bare metal, cloud, virtual machines, and containers. NGINX provides design assistance, review, and support to developers to ensure that their module conforms to NGINX best practices. Customers can easily browse certified modules from partners, NGINX, Inc., and the developer community on the Certified Module Listing page.

Supporting Quotes

"Diversified patterns of traffic on the web make DeviceAtlas' high-performance, high-speed device intelligence module a great addition to organizations deploying NGINX Plus, enabling them to segment their traffic and tailor content to devices in real-time. Customers see reduced page load times and significantly improved user engagement rates. We are excited about delivering real performance and operational benefits to NGINX Plus customers through the NGINX Plus Certified Module program." - Ronan Cremin, CTO, Afilias Technologies Ltd

"ForgeRock is extremely happy to participate in the NGINX Plus Certified Module Program. We have many large-scale customers running ForgeRock combined with NGINX Plus, providing next-generation digital experiences at massive scale. Seamlessly integrating the ForgeRock and NGINX platforms through a certified module makes simple, secure access a reality." - Daniel Raskin, SVP Product, ForgeRock

"As the creators of Passenger, we know that clients want top performance, stability, and advanced monitoring in their web and application servers. We became an NGINX Plus Certified Module because we recognized those shared values and the benefit NGINX Plus will bring to our clients." - Hongli Lai, CTO, Phusion

"Ping Identity is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the PingAccess Agent for NGINX Plus. This integration provides developers a simple way to enable contextual access to applications on NGINX Plus, providing higher security and a more efficient access management architecture. I'm anticipating many of our customers will leverage our certified module solution as they develop secure and simple applications and services." - Loren Russon, VP of Product Management, Ping Identity

"Today, customers need to protect their web, mobile, and API channels from advanced automated cyber-attacks, but want to do it in a way that confuses attackers and makes it harder for them to retool attacks. Stealth Security can now provide NGINX Plus customers with a fully validated and supported web application security solution that protects against credential exploits, like account takeovers, without needing application integration." - Michael Barrett, CEO Co-Founder, Stealth Security, Inc.

"Wallarm is happy to be a part of NGINX's certified module program to enable enterprise-level application security for NGINX Plus customers. We have worked closely with NGINX to design and implement our module to work well with NGINX Plus and as a result we have the capability to analyse traffic without compromising performance. We look forward to working with NGINX to deliver Wallarm WAF running on the NGINX Plus application delivery platform." - Ivan Novikov, CEO, Wallarm

About NGINX, Inc.

NGINX is the heart of the modern web -- helping the world's most innovative companies deliver their sites and applications with performance, reliability, security, and scale. The company offers an award-winning, comprehensive application delivery platform in use on more than 300 million sites worldwide. Companies around the world rely on NGINX to ensure flawless digital experiences through features such as advanced load balancing, web and mobile acceleration, security controls, application monitoring, and management. More than half of the Internet's busiest websites rely on NGINX, including Airbnb, Box, Instagram, Netflix, Pinterest, SoundCloud, and Zappos. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with its EMEA headquarters in Cork, Ireland, and additional offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at https://www.nginx.com/