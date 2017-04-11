NGINX Announces CFP for nginx.conf 2017

Leading Application Delivery Platform Announces Call For Proposals for Its Fourth Annual User Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - NGINX, Inc., the engine delivering sites and applications for the modern web, today announced the call for proposals (CFP) for nginx.conf 2017, its fourth annual user conference which will be held September 6-8, 2017 in Portland, OR. Last year's event was attended by more than 400 community members, customers, and partners, who gathered to share and learn best practices for flawless application delivery, including tools and techniques like microservices, DevOps, cloud, containers, and more. This year, attendees will come together to discuss the overall theme of "Architect the Future," including how to build and deliver next-generation applications with performance, reliability, security, and scale.

"Many of the technologies, processes, and skills required to succeed with tomorrow's applications continue to evolve, and success depends on the ability to innovate, adapt, and build extraordinary new products and experiences faster than the competition," said Gus Robertson, CEO of NGINX, Inc. "NGINX is truly the heart of this modern web, powering more than 300 million sites worldwide, and empowering enterprises to meet and exceed consumer expectations. nginx.conf represents a unique opportunity to connect and collaborate with the industry's most forward-thinking minds, and to shape how applications of the future are built and delivered."

Speaking sessions during the show will provide compelling content about all aspects of application development and delivery across all technical levels. Submissions are being accepted now until 11:59 PM PDT on May 8, 2017.

Conference tracks for this year's event include:

Architecture & Development

Microservices-based applications

Migrating to NGINX from hardware or other software solutions

Auto-scaling systems and infrastructure

IoT and embedded systems





High-Performance Web

Architecture of high-performance web apps

Tuning of operating systems and network

Caching, sharding, and replication

Storage and filesystems

Reducing app latency





Operations & Deployment

Adopting continuous integration and deployment

Monitoring and observability of modern applications

Configuration management

Custom tooling/wiring examples built around NGINX to support CI/CD





Case Studies

Insights and best practices from real-world deployments

Running hybrid cloud and on-premises systems

Organizational changes when adopting microservices

Adopting containerization





Last year's event included more than 40 keynotes and sessions from organizations like:

Time Warner Cable on building your own CDN

Etsy on options for invalidating the NGINX cache

Expedia on using NGINX for cloud migration at scale

Mozilla on the future of a fully encrypted web

Shopify on scripting NGINX for overload protection





To submit a speaking proposal, visit: [nginx.com/nginxconf]

For more information on nginx.conf, or to register, visit nginx.com/nginxconf and join the conversation by following @nginx on Twitter.

About NGINX, Inc.

NGINX is the heart of the modern web -- helping the world's most innovative companies deliver their sites and applications with performance, reliability, security, and scale. The company offers an award-winning, comprehensive application delivery platform in use on more than 300 million sites worldwide. Companies around the world rely on NGINX to ensure flawless digital experiences through features such as advanced load balancing, web and mobile acceleration, security controls, application monitoring, and management. More than half of the Internet's busiest websites rely on NGINX, including Airbnb, Box, Instagram, Netflix, Pinterest, SoundCloud, and Zappos. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with its EMEA headquarters in Cork, Ireland, and additional offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at nginx.com.