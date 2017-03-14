NGINX Announces NGINX Plus Release 12

NGINX Plus R12 adds more programmability, scalability, and automated management to help enterprises seamlessly deliver outstanding digital experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - NGINX, Inc., the engine delivering sites and applications for the modern web, today announced the availability of NGINX Plus Release 12 (R12), the latest release of its application delivery platform. NGINX Plus R12 significantly improves NGINX's high-performance load balancer, content cache, and web server, providing enterprises with even more features for delivering applications with performance, reliability, security, and scale.

NGINX Plus R12 was developed in response to user requests for more programmability, scalability, and automated management. To this end, NGINX Plus R12 focuses on configuration management within a cluster, enhanced programmability with nginScript, deeper monitoring and instrumentation of key application resources, and the ability to safely autoscale load-balanced applications with proactive application-level health checks. Together, these advances deliver a compelling suite of capabilities for both dynamic, web-scale application providers, and forward-leaning enterprises seeking to ready their IT infrastructure for the demands of modern digital business.

"In today's digital environment, it's more important than ever to deliver feature-rich sites and applications, without downtime or delays," said Gus Robertson, CEO of NGINX, Inc. "Today's updates to NGINX Plus will empower organizations to deliver the outstanding digital experiences that users rely on, while ensuring they can easily monitor and maintain them on the backend with detailed monitoring and health checks."

Key new capabilities in the NGINX Plus R12 release include a new process to reliably check and distribute load-balancing and web serving configuration within a cluster of NGINX Plus servers. Additionally, the nginScript configuration language has reached maturity and is fully supported in NGINX Plus. Advances in monitoring and instrumentation provide actionable insights on application performance and NGINX Plus tuning, and new caching features improve performance to enhance the end-user experience. Finally, NGINX Plus load balancing has been enhanced with new application-level health checks features to support the autoscaling of application resources in a safe, controlled fashion.

NGINX Plus extends open source NGINX with advanced features and support, for an enterprise-ready solution. The NGINX, Inc. support team was recently recognized with a Gold Stevie® Award in the 2017 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

To see a full list of new and improved features in NGINX Plus R12, please visit: https://www.nginx.com/blog/nginx-plus-r12-released/

About NGINX, Inc.

NGINX is the heart of the modern web -- helping the world's most innovative companies deliver their sites and applications with performance, reliability, security, and scale. The company offers an award-winning, comprehensive application delivery platform in use on more than 300 million sites worldwide. Companies around the world rely on NGINX to ensure flawless digital experiences through features such as advanced load balancing, web and mobile acceleration, security controls, application monitoring, and management. More than half of the Internet's busiest websites rely on NGINX, including Airbnb, Box, Instagram, Netflix, Pinterest, SoundCloud, and Zappos.