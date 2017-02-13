NGINX Fuels Global Expansion of Application Delivery Platform with Opening of EMEA Headquarters

Establishment of new headquarters in Ireland will add jobs to the region and accelerate NGINX's growth across EMEA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and CORK, IRELAND--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - NGINX, Inc., the engine delivering sites and applications for the modern web, today announced an expanded international presence and new headquarters for EMEA in Cork, Ireland. As substantially more organisations move to the cloud, containers, and microservices, NGINX continues to attract strong worldwide adoption and now powers more than half of the world's busiest sites and applications.

NGINX's flagship commercial offering, NGINX Plus, extends open source NGINX with advanced features such as load balancing, web and mobile acceleration, security controls, application monitoring and management, and award-winning support for an enterprise-ready solution.

Currently, NGINX has more than 100 employees worldwide, and is set for continued rapid global expansion -- with immediate plans for growth across EMEA centred around its new regional headquarters in Cork. The company plans to create over 100 jobs in its Cork office over the next three years in specialties including sales, marketing, finance, business development, software architecture, engineering, and research and development. The EMEA headquarters will serve to better support existing customers in the region, and will provide a base to reach new customers in high growth areas, including the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and across the Nordics.

NGINX is supported by Ireland's Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation through IDA Ireland.

"Many of the world's leading technology firms are expanding their presence in Ireland because of the availability of highly skilled talent, the quality of life, and its strong relationships across Europe -- and NGINX is no exception," said An Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Enda Kenny TD. "We welcome NGINX for both the job and economic advancement it will bring to Ireland. The company is in the midst of incredible growth, with strong brand recognition throughout EMEA, making it a natural fit to have Cork as a launching point to the Irish market, and across the entire region."

NGINX CEO Gus Robertson added, "With consumer expectations at an all-time high, organisations of all sizes are turning to NGINX to deliver their applications and websites with performance, reliability, security, and scale across cloud and hybrid environments. By launching our EMEA headquarters in Cork we'll be able to better serve our customers throughout the region, empowering them to deliver the best possible web experience to their end users." He continued, "Beyond this geographical fit, Cork is strongly aligned in culture and attitude with the values carried over from our global headquarters in San Francisco, and we look forward to bringing in the best and brightest talent in the area."

Welcoming the announcement Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said, "NGINX is experiencing high demand for its products and services. Its choice of Cork for its EMEA HQ clearly illustrates Ireland's attractiveness to global business as an established location within Europe to both internationalise and grow its customer base."

The announcement comes ahead of the completion of NGINX's office in the Cork City Centre, which is set to be finished in March 2017.

The announcement comes ahead of the completion of NGINX's office in the Cork City Centre, which is set to be finished in March 2017.

About NGINX, Inc.

NGINX is the heart of the modern web -- helping the world's most innovative companies deliver their sites and applications with performance, reliability, security, and scale. The company offers an award-winning, comprehensive application delivery platform in use on more than 180 million sites worldwide. Companies around the world rely on NGINX to ensure flawless digital experiences through features such as advanced load balancing, web and mobile acceleration, security controls, application monitoring, and management. More than half of the Internet's busiest websites rely on NGINX, including Airbnb, Box, Instagram, Netflix, Pinterest, SoundCloud, and Zappos. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Moscow and London. Learn more at https://www.nginx.com/