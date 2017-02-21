NGINX, Inc. Carries Strong Business Momentum into 2017

Company Adds Revenue, Customers, and VP of Products to Grow NGINX's Application Development and Delivery Offerings and Expand Global Footprint

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - NGINX, Inc., the engine delivering sites and applications for the modern web, today announced continued rapid growth and expansion for its application delivery platform. NGINX now has more than 300 million sites and applications running on its platform, more than doubling its numbers from one year ago. It also now powers the majority of the world's top 100,000 busiest sites, according to W3Techs, and is on track to become the leader for the top million sites in 2017.

In its largest year of growth to-date, NGINX grew to more than 1,000 customers using its enterprise solution, NGINX Plus, and grew sales through cloud partners, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform by over 375 percent. The company also recently announced the launch of a new headquarters for EMEA, based out of Cork, Ireland, to expand international sales and support its growing commercial customer base in EMEA.

Building on this momentum, NGINX has hired Chris Lippi to join its team as Vice President of Products. With the addition of Lippi, NGINX continues to invest in its product strategy to bolster its current offerings, while bringing new products to market to extend the solution value it offers to customers.

"Driven by the rapid rise in demand for software-based, cloud-native application delivery solutions, 2016 proved to be an incredible year for NGINX, and 2017 is off to an even stronger start," said Gus Robertson, CEO of NGINX, Inc. "On top of this growth, we are in a position to add even more value to the application development and delivery process with new features and seamless integrations. With the addition of Chris and other new employees around the world, we have positioned ourselves to capture an even larger share of the global application delivery market."

A seasoned product executive, Lippi will help lead NGINX's efforts to build out an expanded suite of solutions. Lippi has served in notable senior product roles including VP and Cloud Chief Technology Officer at TIBCO Software and VP of Product at Mashery, an early innovator in API management and microservices. His skills in designing, building, and running software services for application architecture, cloud, and API markets are a strong complement to NGINX's existing expertise in the load balancing, application delivery controller (ADC), and microservices markets.

"With hundreds of millions of domains running on our platform, NGINX is the de facto foundation for organizations that are building websites and applications for the modern web," said Chris Lippi. "With consumer demand for content and interactivity higher than ever before, there is a massive shift taking place as organizations adopt modern cloud application architectures to respond faster as digital businesses. Sitting at the front door of this shift is NGINX, which is poised for massive growth, and I'm excited to work with the team to expand our roadmap of solutions and services for our customers."

