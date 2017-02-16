NHS Scotland Selects NextGate to Assign and Manage the Community Health Index (CHI) Unique Patient Identifier

Under Mainframe Solutions Transformation Programme, NextGate EMPI replaces legacy system to modernize management of Electronic Health Record

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND and PASADENA, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - NextGate, a global leader in healthcare identity management, has secured a multi-year contract with NHS National Services Scotland to replace the existing Community Health Index (CHI) with a modern enterprise master patient index (EMPI) solution that will issue and maintain the unique patient identifiers used by health systems to identify a patient and corresponding electronic health records. By deploying a system that supports multiple legacy identifiers, the aim is to provide the 'single source of truth' for demographics across the service, and for partner agencies.

Under the agreement and as part of the Mainframe Solutions Transformation Programme (MSTP), NextGate will deliver its #1 ranked MatchMetrix© EMPI software and services to become the issuing authority for the CHI Number, a number critical to the creation and maintenance of the electronic patient record across NHS Scotland.

The deal signals further international expansion by NextGate and acceptance of its identity matching technology as an integral element in accurate patient identification and a cornerstone for the reliable electronic storage and administration of patient data.

The new CHI solution will, among other benefits:

support demographic record creation and maintenance;

support multiple identifiers; and

make this functionality available to all parts of NHS Scotland in real-time

By providing a modern, well supported solution, Health Boards will be able to generate and reference the most up to date demographics for patients, improve positive patient identification, and, with the increased use of the patient's electronic health record, facilitate patient centred health care delivery.

The CHI solution provided by NextGate is built on open standards allowing for integration with the Scottish Child Public Health and Wellbeing System, with other existing legacy systems, and enable co-ordination and co-operation with providers of other services and systems to NHS Scotland.

"We are pleased to be working with NextGate, the leader in identity management, to move our MSTP initiative forward," said Andy Robertson, Director of IT at NHS NSS. "The modernization of our CHI system with their technology will help us deliver the highest standards of healthcare to the people of Scotland in a cost effective and efficient manner."

"We look forward to helping NHS Scotland transform their use of electronic patient records and enhance the patient experience," said Andy Aroditis, NextGate CEO. "In today's data rich environment, connecting patients to all of their records is a broad and important task that leads directly to more comprehensive quality care."

About NHS Scotland

NHS Scotland is the collective name for the 22 Health Boards across Scotland.

About NextGate

NextGate helps connect the healthcare ecosystem by accurately identifying and linking patient and provider data from different applications. NextGate's iDAS (Intelligent Data Aggregation Server) solution framework leverages the company's industry-leading identity management technology to organize and relate data from enterprise systems to provide a more complete and accurate view of the total healthcare experience. NextGate's KLAS Category Leader EMPI technology currently manages more than 200 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit NextGate.com.