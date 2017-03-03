Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

SYRACUSE, NY--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. (the "Company"), an indirect subsidiary of National Grid USA ("National Grid"), announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends for the period Jan. 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017 at the following rates for all outstanding series of its preferred stock:

.85% on the $100 par value, 3.40% Series;

.90% on the $100 par value, 3.60% Series;

.975% on the $100 par value, 3.90% Series.

The preferred stock dividends are payable on March 31, 2017, to holders of record on March 17, 2017.

The Company, doing business as National Grid, provides electricity service to approximately 1.6 million customers and natural gas service to approximately 565,000 customers in upstate New York. The Company is based in Syracuse, N.Y.