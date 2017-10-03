Niagara Region Consumers Meet With Todd Delaney From Delany Pest Control

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Delaney Pest Control is a first year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Pest Control in the region of Niagara. The company has been in business since 2008 and is Niagara Region leading Pest and Wildlife Control Service Provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: Winning this award means that our clients are receiving the best pest control service. As, they deserve

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: Compassion. Our team is dedicated to our clients needs. We take the time to listen and respond to those needs. Same day service also helps

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: Winning this award is a testament to customer satisfaction and our dedication will be paramount in moving forward.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: I believe the biggest risk is starting and maintaining the integrity of a business throughout its life

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: Next big step would be to expand the company and spread our dedication to client satisfaction.

GETTING TO KNOW TODD

BUSINESS MOTTO… To stay environmentally focused for the Better of the environment and our clients

LOVE IN MY JOB… Dealing with the people to understand more of how we can better serve our client

LEARNED ON THE JOB… That life is very complicated and everybody is individually wired by influences of all kinds and by understanding each person will deal with would greatly happy benefit our company

BIGGEST MISTAKE… Hiring people without people skills

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND… Happy. Dale Carnegie used to say, always get people to say yes, to close the deal. Personally we find that if we get them to smile, a personal Relationship will grow and networking would grow

DAILY I TRY TO… Ground myself, to start a fresh day with new meaning

WHILE NOT WORKING… Build things i.e. Decks. Much like building a relationship 1 piece at a time

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/3/11G146151/Delaney_Pest_Control_Exclusive_PR_2018-41d2b7a75f0b9ee6a92ef81a82f3a257.pdf