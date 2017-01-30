Niagara Ventures Corporation (TSX VENTURE:NIA) Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) - Niagara Ventures Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:NIA) has granted common stock options to John McEachern, to acquire an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Corporation. This award recognizes the appointment of Mr. McEachern to the General Manager position of the Corporation's subsidiary, Blu-Dot Beverage Company Inc. effective immediately. These 100,000 Options have an exercise price of $0.05 per share; have a term of eight years; will vest over a period of three years; and are otherwise subject to the terms of the Option Plan.

About Niagara Ventures Corporation

Niagara Ventures Corporation is a North American consumer packaged goods company focused on building a portfolio of innovative alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Niagara Ventures Corporation believes that by acquiring and building a portfolio of on-trend brands, operational and brand synergies will provide investee companies the opportunity to grow smarter, faster, more profitably, and with the right risk profile.

For more information, visit www.niagaraventures.ca

