NightFood Adds Sleep Expert Dr. Michael Grandner to Scientific Advisory Board to Help Address America's $1B/Week Nighttime Snack Problem

TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - NightFood Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : NGTF), a fully reporting better-for-you snack company, announced that Dr. Michael Grandner, a leading sleep researcher, and Director of the Sleep and Health research Program at the University of Arizona, has joined the company in an advisory role.

Over the past several years, Dr. Grandner has conducted a number of studies on the links between nutrition and sleep and has become recognized as a leading expert in this area. His groundbreaking work has led to appearances on ABC World News Tonight, NBC News, and The Dr. Oz Show.

"As excited as we are to have Dr. Grandner on board, I believe he is equally excited. He has been conducting research on the diet-sleep link since before NightFood was founded, and it's been a focal point of his career," explained Company CEO Sean Folkson. "Scientific interest in this area has steadily gained momentum, and we're the only company delivering snacks to consumers which take into account the link between nutrition and sleep. As pioneer of this category, imminent additional research in this field can drive widespread consumer awareness of the NightFood brand. We believe a spotlight will fall on nighttime snacking behavior as a critical component in sleep quality, and overall health."

Grandner has consulted for US Olympics, Major League Baseball, the NCAA, FitBit, the National Sleep Foundation, as well as numerous professional and college sports teams. In just the past few months, Dr. Grandner has been quoted in Men's Health, Vogue, Science Daily, Money Magazine, U.S. News & World Report, and TIME Magazine.

"I value the genuine commitment that NightFood has to helping give consumers better options for nighttime snacking," Dr. Grandner commented. "I'm looking forward to advising on product development, developing future research opportunities, and helping NightFood to communicate their message with consumers, the scientific community, and the mainstream media."

"We're pleased that Dr. Grandner has agreed to not only serve in an advisory role, but to take a leadership position in our Scientific Advisory Board as additional members from other disciplines are added," stated NightFood CMO Peter Leighton. "Having worked in this space for decades, I've seen how adding this level of scientific credibility can boost a brand in the eyes of the consumer, driving increased product trial and revenue."

"We've created a fun and engaging snack brand that consumers can relate to. At the same time, we're addressing a very serious problem. Consumers can be confident that NightFood snacks take the NightFood brand promise seriously," added Folkson. "We will follow the research as we continue to improve our existing products, and work to expand product lines to include NightFood ice cream, cookies, and more."

About NightFood:

NightFood ( OTCQB : NGTF), "The Nighttime Snack Company," is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks which help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way. For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and www.nightfood.com

About Dr. Michael Grandner:

Dr. Grandner is Director of the Sleep and Health Research Program and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Psychology, Medicine, and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Arizona. He is also Director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic at the Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. His research focused on real-world implications of sleep and health, particularly the role of healthy sleep in preventing cardiovascular and metabolic disease. He has over 100 academic publications in the area of sleep and health and is an elected Fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Heart Association. For more information, visit http://www.michaelgrandner.com.

