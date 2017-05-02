NightFood CEO Interview on Fox Business

TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - NightFood Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : NGTF), a fully reporting "better-for-you" snack company, announced that an interview with company CEO Sean Folkson aired on New to the Street nationwide on Fox Business Network on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

NightFood Inc. is the first and only snack company specifically focused on giving consumers a better, healthier, more sleep-friendly way to tackle unhealthy nighttime cravings.

"Whenever I have the opportunity to communicate our story to consumers or investors, it's inevitable that people tell me how night snacking is a challenge for them, or a family member. When you're dealing with something that impacts 70% of consumers, that's to be expected," explained Folkson.

Jane King, former CNN and Bloomberg Wall Street correspondent, and co-founder of LilaMax media, made her New to the Street debut, interviewing Folkson. "With consumers growing desire to eat healthier, and now understanding more about night snacking, it certainly seems that there is an interesting opportunity in the marketplace," commented King. "My personal favorite is the Midnight Chocolate Crunch. I loved the coating on the outside and definitely felt full after eating it. I would have loved to try the Cookies n' Dreams too but my kids ate all of them before I could get to them!"

In the interview, Folkson and King discussed the size of the nighttime snack market, where consumers spend over $50B annually in snacks consumed after dinner. Also covered were the biological factors that drive the unhealthy nighttime snacking behavior that causes so many consumers to reach for cookies, chips, ice cream, and candy in the hours immediately before bed.

"With our current line of nutrition bars, and as we grow our line to include more flavors and snack formats, our focus is always on craving satisfaction and the nutritional impact of what we eat on how we sleep," continued Folkson. "I'd like to thank the folks at New to the Street, and Jane King, for working with us to bring this story forward through the airing on Fox."

"NEW TO THE STREET" on Fox Business Network April 30, 2017 featured NightFood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF) in addition to Genoil Corp., Vystar Corp., and Bigfoot Projects Investments

The show aired at 1PM eastern. The video can be viewed on the NightFood page on the OTCMarkets website.

About Nightfood:

NightFood ( OTCQB : NGTF), "The Nighttime Snack Company", is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you choices for evening snacking. NightFood is the first company to create products to address the unique nutritional needs consumers have at night. 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes products to help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way. For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and www.nightfood.com

