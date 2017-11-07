NightFood Launching National TV Campaign, Over 10,000 Spots to Air on ESPN, Lifetime, BET and Other Leading Networks

TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - NightFood Holdings, Inc. ( OTC : NGTF) a category leading, sleep-friendly, better-for-you snack company announced that the Company this month will launch its first national TV ad campaign, with NightFood ads to be shown on cable systems across the country.

NightFood CMO Peter Leighton commented, "Nighttime TV and late-night snacking go hand-in hand. In our marketing, we refer to regrettable night snacking on unhealthy choices and oversized servings a 'snaccident'. With this TV initiative, we think our ads will be in front of many snaccident-prone Americans at their point of peak motivation."

More than 10,000 half-minute NightFood spots will air in markets such as Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and dozens of other cities across the country, and on popular cable television networks, including ESPN, ESPN, CNN, FOX News, Discovery Channel, SPIKE, AMC, TBS, Lifetime, A&E, Comedy, TV Land, Nickelodeon, Travel Channel, ESPN 2, USA, HLN, BET, MTV, Syfy, TLC, TNT, and FX.

Leading E-commerce agency Common Thread Collective (CTC) recently launched a redesigned NightFood website, with a highly transactional focus. Themed video assets will soon be added to the website as conversion driving elements that will also serve to optimize conversions from the TV campaign.

"Driving TV viewers online to transact can be powerful and scalable. CTC built a website that is converting online consumers at a higher rate than we thought possible without any introductory promotions or discounts," commented NightFood CEO Sean Folkson. "If we see similar or better metrics from TV, we'll have the capability to scale even faster throughout 2018."

J. Michael Heil, CEO of Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc., commented, "We are pleased to have NightFood as an anchor advertiser on our growing network of independent cable systems across the country. NightFood's unique products are a great fit for our platform and viewer base."

NightFood Holdings will be holding its first ever investor conference call during the month of November. Specifics, including date and time, will be announced in the next 7-10 days. Management believes conducting such a call after the release of its quarterly report, which it expects to file no later than November 20, 2017, will enable shareholders and other interested parties to derive the most value from the call.

About NightFood:

NightFood ( OTC : NGTF), "The Nighttime Snack Company", is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. According to IRI Worldwide, 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks.

Currently, consumer's most popular choices are cookies, chips, ice cream, and candy. These options are generally understood to be unhealthy, and often contain ingredients and nutritional profiles that can impair sleep quality. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks formulated to help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way.

For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and www.nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@nightfood.com

About Adaptive Ad Systems Inc.:

Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. manufactures, markets, and installs, proprietary "ad-insertion" equipment and software for utilization in 2nd and 3rd tier cable systems. Thus, the Company provides competitive ad-insertion solutions for cable systems operated by owners ranging from businesses to municipalities, to colleges. Additionally, the Company sells advertising for time slots in major cable network programs. Additionally, the Company provides advertising and marketing solutions for business seeking video content exposure and connectivity with, and marketing on, additional platforms such as websites, tablets, and cell phones.

