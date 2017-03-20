Nighthawk Amends Stock Option Plan and Grants Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Nighthawk Gold Corp.'s ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:NHK) board of directors has amended the Company's Stock Option Plan to increase the aggregate number of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") which may be issued and sold under the Stock Option Plan from 11,273,940 to 18,672,678, representing 10% of the Company's current issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,170,000 stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of Nighthawk. The options were granted under Nighthawk's Stock Option Plan at an exercise price of $0.80 per Common Share. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share for a period of five years and vests immediately.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on acquiring and developing gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories and Northern Ontario. Including the mineral claims and leases of the Colomac Gold Project, Nighthawk's Indin Lake Gold Property comprises a total land package of 222,203 acres in the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 kilometres north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Nighthawk also holds a 100% interest in the property known as the Superior Project, which covers 39,015 acres approximately 85 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

