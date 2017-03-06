Nighthawk Announces Management Appointment

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk") (TSX VENTURE:NHK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Suzette Ramcharan as Vice President of Corporate Development.

Suzette Ramcharan is a seasoned mining and capital markets professional with over 16 years of experience working with development and producing companies in the precious metals space. She was most recently with Kirkland Lake Gold, working alongside the executive team, providing strategic support through an operational turnaround and two M&A transactions (acquisition of St Andrew Goldfields Ltd. and the merger with Newmarket Gold Inc.) as well as managing the day to day Investor Relations needs. Suzette has held progressively senior roles throughout her career which includes St Andrew Goldfields Ltd. (acquired by Kirkland Lake Gold in 2016), Gold Eagle Mines Ltd. (acquired by Goldcorp in 2008), European Goldfields Ltd, (acquired by Eldorado Gold Inc. in 2012), and Gabriel Resources Ltd. She is a member of the International Business Communications Association, and has been a speaker at a number of conferences and seminars such as the IR Think Tank, CIRI and has served as a judge for the Corporate Reporting Awards for four consecutive years.

Suzette is well connected within the mining community and has cultivated long lasting relationships during her career.

Nighthawk's President and CEO, Dr. Michael Byron, commented, "We are incredibly excited to have Suzette join Nighthawk. Being able to retain the services of such a skilled, experienced and respected professional adds tremendous bench strength to Nighthawk's management team, and positions us well as we continue to advance our Indin Lake Gold Property including our flagship Colomac Gold Project. Suzette's extensive experience in capital markets and proven IR strategies will be an integral part of our continued growth and success."

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on acquiring and developing gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. Including the mineral claims and leases of the Colomac Gold Project, Nighthawk's Indin Lake Gold Property comprises a total land package of 222,203 acres in the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 kilometres north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Nighthawk also holds a 100% interest in the property known as the Superior Project, which covers 39,015 acres approximately 85 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

