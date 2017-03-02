Nighthawk Closes $25.1 Million in Equity Financings

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:NHK) is pleased to announce that it has closed the bought deal private placement (the "Offering") announced on February 7 and February 8, 2017, which was led by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters which included Cannaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Underwriters") and that the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters was exercised in full. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Non-Brokered Offering").

"The successful closing of this financing ensures Nighthawk has the resources to continue advancing our flagship Colomac Gold Project, and positions us to deliver on the many priority targets within our regional Indin Lake Gold Property. We look forward to an aggressive 2017 exploration program; our busiest to-date," said Dr. Michael Byron, President and CEO.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 12,365,593 flow-through units ("FT Units"), which underlying common shares qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), at a price of $0.93 per FT Unit and 16,428,573 units ("Units") at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,000,002. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one Warrant (issued on a non-flow-through basis). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $1.10 until September 2, 2018.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received a cash fee and 824,631 non-transferable compensation options. Each compensation option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.70 until September 2, 2018.

Pursuant to the Non-Brokered Offering, the Company issued 3,027,926 Units at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,119,548.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for general exploration expenditures on Nighthawk's Indin Lake Gold Property located in the Northwest Territories. The net proceeds from the sale of the Units under the Offering and the gross proceeds from the sale of the Units under the Non-Brokered Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

The FT Units and Units issued under the Offering and Non-Brokered Offering, as applicable, are subject to a hold period under Canadian law which will expire four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering and the Non-Brokered Offering, being July 3, 2017. Certain directors and officers of the Company participated in the Offering who in aggregate purchased 216,771 Units for aggregate proceeds of $151,740. The Offering and Non-Brokered Offering remain subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

After giving effect to this Offering and Non-Brokered Offering, Nighthawk is well financed with approximately $38.4 million in working capital, of which $20.2 million in flow-through expenditure commitments remain to be spent by December 31, 2017 ($8.7 million) and December 31, 2018 ($11.5 million).

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on acquiring and developing gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories and Northern Ontario. Including the mineral claims and leases of the Colomac Gold Project, Nighthawk's Indin Lake Gold Property comprises a total land package of 222,203 acres in the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 kilometres north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Nighthawk also holds a 100% interest in the property known as the Superior Project, which covers 39,015 acres approximately 85 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

