Niko Provides Corporate Updates

Voting Results of Election of Directors

At its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 28, 2017, each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of the Company were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage Scott K. Brandt 10,460,337 99.00% 105,694 1.00% Glenn R. Carley 10,422,805 98.64% 143,226 1.36% William T. Hornaday 10,127,771 95.85% 438,260 4.15% E. Alan Knowles 10,453,475 98.93% 112,556 1.07% Christopher H. Rudge 10,398,825 98.42% 167,206 1.58%

Liquidity Situation

As previously disclosed, in order to fund the Company's cash requirements over the short term, the Company requires certain consents from the Lenders under its amended and restated facilities agreement and to date, the Company has received these consents. The Company expects that similar consents from the Lenders will be required over the upcoming months. The withholding of such consents by the Lenders during this period will have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to fund its operations and is therefore likely to have a material adverse impact on all stakeholders.

