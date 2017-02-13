Nimble Storage Appoints Keegan Riley Vice President of Americas Sales

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Nimble Storage ( NYSE : NMBL), the leader in predictive flash storage, today announced the appointment of Keegan Riley as vice president of Americas Sales. Riley joined the company in 2012, bringing sales leadership experience and industry expertise from EMC and HP. During his time at Nimble, Riley has contributed significantly to the majority of North America's revenue.

"Keegan has risen through the ranks at Nimble making massive contributions to our growth. He has been running the bulk of the North America business -- overseeing over 80% of the region's revenue -- so it is a natural next step to appoint him as the head of the Americas sales organization," said Denis Murphy, vice president of worldwide sales, Nimble Storage.

In 2012, Nimble recruited Riley to run the West sales area and within one year it was established as the company's top performing area worldwide based on revenue. Riley then relocated from California to Chicago and stepped into an area vice president role to lead growth in the central U.S. Within 18 months of his appointment, Central became the top performing area worldwide. He was then promoted to divisional vice president leading U.S. Commercial, State and Local Government, and Education business segments. Prior to joining the company, Keegan held sales leadership positions in Global and Enterprise accounts at HP within the Storage Division, sales roles at EMC Corporation, and various technical and sales roles in entrepreneurial firms in other industries. He earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the USC Marshall School of Business.

"I am humbled and honored to lead the Nimble Americas sales organization. My number one priority is working with our sales teams to accelerate revenue growth. Being a leader at Nimble is about creating a context in which all of your teammates and partners are able to do great things and succeed beyond what they thought possible," said Riley. "We'll double down on our 100% channel strategy, continue our success in both the Commercial and Enterprise segments, and ensure that the next 10,000 customers enjoy their Predictive Flash platform and the power of InfoSight as much as the first 10,000."

