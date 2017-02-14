Nimble Storage to Showcase Predictive Flash Platform at HIMSS 2017

Healthcare Organizations Can Quickly and Reliably Improve Patient Care Delivery Using a Radically Simple and Predictive Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Nimble Storage ( NYSE : NMBL), the leader in predictive flash storage, today announced that it will showcase its Predictive Flash platform at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society conference, Feb. 19-23, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. (Booth #6087). The Predictive Flash platform allows healthcare organizations to deliver optimal healthcare outcomes by reducing infrastructure complexity -- allowing for timely and consistent results -- and minimizing risk.

"Nimble enables healthcare organizations to accelerate the delivery of patient care," said Gavin Cohen, vice president of product and solutions marketing, Nimble Storage. "Healthcare organizations face challenges when consolidating massive amounts of information while complying with changing regulations, and implementing innovative solutions. With our Predictive Flash platform, healthcare organizations are able to reduce data access times, massively consolidate infrastructure and eliminate support nightmares. This allows organizations to achieve better patient outcomes with increased clinician efficiency."

The Nimble Storage Predictive Flash platform radically simplifies healthcare environments and provides security and protection of healthcare data. Healthcare organizations are able to mitigate risk by protecting healthcare information throughout its lifecycle with application granular encryption, Triple+ parity and paranoid levels of data integrity -- all complying with HIPPA and HITRUST. Nimble also eliminates management and support nightmares and shrinks project timelines with fast flash performance and a consistent user experience.

InfoSight Predictive Analytics provides a unique analytics framework that diagnoses, predicts and prevents problems across the infrastructure stack, ensuring information is always available regardless of time, day or circumstance. InfoSight provides 99.9999% measured availability across more than 10,000 customers, allowing organizations to anticipate and prevent issues. It also removes support issues with 86 percent of problems identified and resolved before users even know there's a problem. Through the deep predictive analytics and machine learning capabilities of InfoSight, Nimble is able to tackle the ever-present bottleneck between data and the application -- also known as the app-data gap -- to enable healthcare organizations to operate their businesses at peak speed, without worrying about the burden of downtime.

For more information on the Nimble Storage Predictive Flash platform, please visit www.nimblestorage.com.

Nimble Storage Resources

About Nimble Storage

Nimble Storage ( NYSE : NMBL) is the leader in predictive flash storage solutions. Its predictive flash platform gives users the fastest, most reliable access to data. By combining predictive analytics with flash storage, IT teams radically simplify their operations. More than 10,000 customers across 50 countries rely on Nimble to power their businesses, on-premise and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.nimblestorage.com and follow us on Twitter: @nimblestorage.

Nimble Storage, the Nimble Storage logo, CASL, InfoSight, SmartStack and NimbleConnect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nimble Storage. Other trade names or words used in this document are the properties of their respective owners.