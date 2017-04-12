NineStar Connect Announces Fiber Optic Service in 10 Indiana Counties

Fiber Optic is Key to Economic Development

GREENFIELD, IN--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - NineStar Connect, which delivers smart electric and fiber optic utility infrastructure for homes and businesses, announced today that it has expanded its fiber optic service to 10 counties surrounding Indianapolis: Fayette, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby.

Since 2011, NineStar Connect has installed more than 1,500 miles of fiber optic cable and invested $54 million in new infrastructure. The company plans to continue to invest in its fiber optic backbone as communities demand a local, responsive alternative to national competitors.

According to a recent study of the region, the availability of fiber optic to power high speed broadband connectivity is a key consideration for economic development.

"From a business and residential perspective, the availability of broadband provides benefits for both ends," said Nolan "Skip" Kuker, executive director, Hancock County Economic Development Council. "The availability of broadband is what attracts good-paying jobs to the area and opens up the community to a wider and more diverse workforce. At home, broadband fuels e-learning and remote working opportunities, as well as entertainment."

According to Kuker, the availability of NineStar Connect fiber optic has been crucial to attracting businesses to Progress Park and Progress Park II, New Road Commerce Park, Alliance Park, Energy Park, Mount Comfort Air Park and other centers of commerce. "I often talk to executives looking for a business location with a large, redundant communications pipe, and NineStar has been an important part of our ability to attract these businesses," said Kuker.

"We have been very pleased with the fiber optic internet services that NineStar provided to our company when we moved into our new warehouse in Alliance Park in Hancock County," said Michael Nash, general manager of Brybelly Holdings Inc., a product development company that sells its products through e-commerce distribution channels to wholesale and retail customers. "The speed and reliability of the NineStar network is vital to our business operations. They are a key component to our success."

According to NineStar Connect President and CEO Michael Burrow, the expansion of its broadband service is in keeping with the utility's mission to provide the infrastructure needed to empower thoughtful economic development and improve quality of place in Central Indiana.

"No matter where you choose to live or work you should be connected to the best essential services needed for communities to thrive," said Burrow.

More information on NineStar Connect's residential and business fiber optic service for homes and businesses is available at www.ninestarconnect.com.

About NineStar Connect

NineStar Connect is a smart utility located in Hancock County, Ind. The only rural co-op in the United States to offer fiber optic, electricity, water and sewer services, NineStar Connect's mission is to deliver the utility infrastructure needed to drive economic development and growth for rural communities. More information is available at www.ninestarconnect.com.