NinthDecimal Achieves Profitability in 2016 Driven by Growth in Audience Data and Measurement Businesses

Demand for Omni-Channel Marketing Solutions Fuels More Than 70 Percent Customer Growth in 2016

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - NinthDecimal, the marketing platform powered by location data, today announced it reached profitability in the fourth quarter of 2016 driven by increasing demand for its data and measurement lines of business. The two business lines combined for an average 200 percent increase in year-over-year revenues. The accelerated growth for the second consecutive year reflects the positive impact of NinthDecimal's introduction of innovative data and measurement services in 2014.

"An incredibly committed and talented NinthDecimal team, as well as key investments in our technology, have played a key role in our path to profitability in 2016," said Michael Fordyce, CEO of NinthDecimal. "The increase in demand for our products, which is generating tremendous business growth, is a tribute to the value we are delivering to marketers and partners. This past year's success puts us in a great position to continue our positive momentum in 2017."

Marketer demand for omni-channel data solutions continued to increase, expanding NinthDecimal's customer roster by more than 70 percent in 2016. In addition, NinthDecimal more than tripled its strategic partnerships with industry leading advertising agencies.

"Our partnership with NinthDecimal has played a key role in developing data-driven and highly targeted campaigns for our major clients," said Trilia President Cindy Stockwell. "We value the way their unique audience intelligence supports our commitment to use science and data insights throughout the process, from developing targeting strategies to delivering expanded reach and increased accuracy that ultimately generates stronger results."

2016 marked a significant expansion in NinthDecimal's data partner ecosystem, bringing mobile-derived audiences to more than 200 activation partners across mobile, desktop, video, social, and TV. The company's measurement business also added more than 100 integrated media and advertising publishers to its LCI™ Verified Partner program, doubling to more than 200 in 2016. The extended reach and greater access to NinthDecimal audience data fueled the demand for NinthDecimal programmatic data activation and offline attribution solutions:

Two consecutive years of triple digit programmatic data growth. More than three hundred customers leveraged NinthDecimal's programmatic audience segments for their marketing programs in 2016, driving a 300 percent increase in impression volume.

More than three hundred customers leveraged NinthDecimal's programmatic audience segments for their marketing programs in 2016, driving a 300 percent increase in impression volume. Omni-channel measurement and attribution . Marketers significantly expanded their use of offline attribution to better understand media effectiveness across channels including mobile, online, TV, print and OOH (out of home). With the mid-year launch of expanded cross-device measurement solutions, NinthDecimal's LCI™ measured nearly 150 percent more cross-device campaigns in 2016.

. Marketers significantly expanded their use of offline attribution to better understand media effectiveness across channels including mobile, online, TV, print and OOH (out of home). With the mid-year launch of expanded cross-device measurement solutions, NinthDecimal's LCI™ measured nearly 150 percent more cross-device campaigns in 2016. Digitalization of TV. Demand for digital based TV planning, targeting and measurement solutions grew substantially in 2016. This includes more than a 500 percent increase in advanced TV campaigns measured by NinthDecimal's TV LCI™. The company also expanded its network TV partnerships for audience planning and targeting, particularly across addressable TV.

"We are always thinking about how to optimize our advertising strategy," said Chidi Achara, SVP and global creative director of Simon Malls. "By working with a leading measurement solution like NinthDecimal's LCI™, we can better understand the impact our television and digital advertising is having on driving incremental foot traffic to our properties."

Strong growth also spanned NinthDecimal's managed media services line of business which continued to experience high demand for its portfolio of media offerings including in-app mobile video, native and its rich-media ad units. The number of campaigns managed on its media platform increased 200 percent in 2016.

NinthDecimal received significant industry recognition and awards in 2016 including being named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, ranking as the 22nd fastest-growing private company in the San Francisco Metro area(1). NinthDecimal was also one of five companies named as a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in its mobile marketing 2016(2) report and honored as one of the OnMedia Top 100 winners by AlwaysOn for the fifth consecutive year. NinthDecimal's Vice President of Products, Kevin Ching, was recognized with an Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) 2017 Service Excellence Award for his significant input toward the publication of the "Mobile Location Data Guide for Publishers," which provides comprehensive information for publishers looking to tap into the power of geo-marketing. IAB Service Excellence Awards are given out to a select group of individuals who made an outstanding contribution to an IAB initiative from the previous year.

About NinthDecimal

NinthDecimal is the marketing platform powered by location data. It harnesses this data to build a precise understanding of consumers' physical world behavior. Fortune 500 companies and marquee brands, including Microsoft, Target, Kraft, Comcast, American Express, Starbucks and Toyota, activate this customer intelligence through audience targeting, measurement, insights and data licensing solutions. By filling the massive gap in understanding how consumers spend the majority of their time, NinthDecimal provides marketers a comprehensive new model of the customer journey for impactful engagement.

NinthDecimal processes trillions of data points from over 135 million unique devices every month to power its product suite. Location Graph™ is the most precise audience intelligence technology in the market. Location Conversion Index™ (LCI™) is the leading offline attribution solution with over 200 integrated media and advertising partners. NinthDecimal's unique household to device matching capability bridges online and offline data, powering omni-channel offerings that include partnerships with leading companies like Adobe, Acxiom, comScore, Experian, Nielsen, Oracle, and TiVo.

NinthDecimal has been recognized by Inc. Magazine and Frost & Sullivan as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies.

Follow NinthDecimal on Twitter (@NinthDecimal). Learn more at NinthDecimal.com.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

(1) Inc. Magazine's 2016 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(2) Gartner "Cool Vendors in Mobile Marketing, 2016" by Mike McGuire and Stephanie Baghdassarian, April 22, 2016.