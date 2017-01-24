NinthDecimal and Acxiom Team Up to Unlock the Full Marketing Potential of Location Data

Data Partnership Delivers One-to-One Precision Targeting and Measurement at Scale With No Limitations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - NinthDecimal, the marketing platform powered by location data, today announced a comprehensive data integration agreement with Acxiom® ( NASDAQ : ACXM) that will activate its audience intelligence to offer marketers people-centric marketing solutions that span the entire campaign cycle including planning, targeting and measurement.

By joining Acxiom's select group of network of partners, NinthDecimal's Location Graph™ data will be combined with Acxiom's propensity household data and world-class third-party data to reach customized consumer segments with one-to-one precision and provide measurement at scale across all media platforms, including TV.

"We are excited to see the NinthDecimal and Acxiom partnership grow," said Rick Erwin, President, Acxiom Audience Solutions Division. "This partnership has a unique offering that enhances people-centric planning, targeting and research solutions across online and offline media channels. We are looking forward to building on our initial success."

Reaching the Right Audience with Precision and Accuracy

Under the agreement, marketers can activate NinthDecimal's location-based audience segments and Acxiom's third-party audiences on top of their own CRM data to create cross-device focused media campaigns on mobile and desktop. Brands can deliver these campaigns across NinthDecimal's network of more than 75,000 mobile apps and online display partners, or use the portable combined audience data programmatically via mobile app, mobile web and desktop on more than 15 leading demand-side and data-management platforms. These same audiences can also be applied to addressable TV media channels.

"Integrating our audience intelligence with Acxiom has created another way for brands to tap into the most comprehensive sets of consumer household and mobile insights," said NinthDecimal President David Staas. "By combining Acxiom's data with NinthDecimal's addressable match data, we are delivering the most effective solution for audience targeting and measurement across all media platforms."

Actionable Insights

Acxiom customers can utilize NinthDecimal's audience intelligence to unlock and activate their first-party CRM. By having a better understanding of how customers spend their day, they can create unique segments and profiles for highly personalized marketing programs on any media to reach their current and potential customers.

Measuring Campaign Effectiveness

The partnership also bridges Acxiom's data with NinthDecimal's offline attribution solution, Location Conversion Index™ (LCI™), which is built on the industry's most accurate and precise data signal. Combining the two sources of data enables marketers to measure overall campaign results and effectiveness, including important ROI metrics such as in-store foot traffic lift, across mobile, online and TV.

In addition, ad exposure data from NinthDecimal will enable Acxiom's closed-loop Return on Ad Spend Measurement (ROAS) to deliver greater insights into the impact digital marketing is having on both offline and online sales initiatives.

About Acxiom

Acxiom provides the data foundation for the world's best marketers. We enable people-based marketing everywhere through a simple, open approach to connecting systems and data that drives seamless customer experiences and higher ROI. A leader in identity and the ethical use of data for more than 45 years, Acxiom helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create a world where all marketing is relevant. For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About NinthDecimal

NinthDecimal is the marketing platform powered by location data. It harnesses this data to build a precise understanding of consumers' physical-world behavior. Fortune 500 companies and marquee brands activate this customer intelligence through audience targeting, measurement, insights and data licensing solutions. By filling the gap in understanding how consumers spend the majority of their time, NinthDecimal provides marketers with a new model of the customer journey for impactful engagement.

NinthDecimal has been recognized by Inc. Magazine and Frost & Sullivan as one of the fastest growing and most innovative companies.

Follow NinthDecimal on Twitter (@NinthDecimal) and Facebook. Learn more at NinthDecimal.com.