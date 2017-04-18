NinthDecimal Adds Media Innovator to Its Board of Directors to Capitalize on Surging Demand for Omni Channel Marketing Solutions

Former Nielsen and comScore Executive to Help Build Upon Accelerated Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - NinthDecimal, the marketing platform powered by location data, today announced it has appointed Manish Bhatia, one of the media industry's leading executives, to its board of directors. Bhatia brings one of the most successful industry track records of identifying, building and managing successful digital data businesses globally with more than 20 years of experience.

"Manish adds an unprecedented level of industry knowledge and expertise to our board of directors," said Michael Fordyce, CEO of NinthDecimal. "His keen understanding of market demand and trends will be invaluable as we scale the strong business growth we achieved in 2016 into 2017 and beyond. His experience leading successful, large sales and product organizations will also be a great resource to our executive team as we look to expand our operations to meet strong customer demand for NinthDecimal media, data and measurement solutions."

NinthDecimal recently announced it had more than 70 percent customer growth in 2016 fueled by its data and measurement lines of business. As a member of NinthDecimal's board of directors, Bhatia will play a key advisory role in furthering NinthDecimal's direction as a high-growth marketing platform. Bhatia's deep background in measurement and product development, having built the industry standards for digital and TV, is a strong complement in providing strategic guidance to NinthDecimal's expansion into offline attribution solutions for linear, addressable and connected TV.

"I'm honored and excited to be joining the NinthDecimal board during this amazing time of growth," Bhatia said. "The team's innovation in leveraging location data to bridge digital channels with traditional media, especially TV, is creating a major shift in how brands reach and engage their target audiences. I'm looking forward to contributing to NinthDecimal's ongoing growth and success as they continue to play a major role in the industry's move toward people-based marketing."

Bhatia joins five other NinthDecimal board members representing a variety of tech and advertising experience across the marketing and advertising technology industries.

About Manish Bhatia

Bhatia is currently the CEO of the North American business of Kantar Media, a global leader in media intelligence. He has held several senior executive and officer roles throughout his career. He recently served as chief product officer at comScore, leading the product organization responsible for driving strategy and product development for the company's TV and digital product portfolio globally, including cross-media audience and advertising measurement. During his tenure with comScore, Bhatia also helped clients around the world maximize the value of their digital investments as chief revenue officer. Before joining comScore, Bhatia was EVP of new product innovation at Arbitron, where he played a key role in the company's acquisition by Nielsen. Prior to comScore, he was CEO of Symphony Advanced Media, where he led Silicon Valley private equity firm Symphony Technology Group's (STG) advanced media strategy and investments via acquisitions and new product development. Earlier in his career, Bhatia was president of Nielsen Online US and held other key senior level executive positions throughout the company as well.

About NinthDecimal

NinthDecimal is the marketing platform powered by location data. It harnesses this data to build a precise understanding of consumers' physical world behavior. Fortune 500 companies and marquee brands activate this customer intelligence through audience targeting, measurement, insights and data licensing solutions. By filling the gap in understanding how consumers spend the majority of their time, NinthDecimal provides marketers a new model of the customer journey for impactful engagement.

NinthDecimal processes trillions of data points from over 135 million unique devices every month to power its product suite. Location Graph™ is the most precise audience intelligence technology in the market. Location Conversion Index™ (LCI™) is the leading offline attribution solution with over 200 integrated media and advertising partners. NinthDecimal's unique household to device matching capability bridges online and offline data, powering omnichannel offerings that include partnerships with leading companies. NinthDecimal has been recognized as one of the most rapidly growing, innovative companies.

