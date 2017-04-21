Niskayuna Celebrates Earth Day with Ceremony Highlighting Infrastructure Improvements at Wastewater Treatment Plant

Upgrades will improve operational efficiency and help protect the Mohawk River

NISKAYUNA, NY--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Niskayuna Town Supervisor Joe Landry was joined by state, county and town officials, and representatives from Energy Systems Group (ESG) and their design and construction team to commemorate upgrades underway at the Niskayuna Wastewater Treatment Plant. The new systems will improve treatment during storms and wet weather, ensuring the protection of the nearby Mohawk River. The plant upgrades address much needed infrastructure renewal and will improve operational efficiency and reduce the wastewater treatment plant's carbon footprint by incorporating renewable energy.

The Town of Niskayuna partnered with ESG, a leading energy services provider, to serve as the prime contractor of a multi-year project that will include improvements to its 3 million gallons per day (MGD) wastewater treatment plant. In addition to meeting New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) wet weather management obligations, the plant improvements will expand the plant's treatment capacity to 3.5 MGD, positioning Niskayuna for future economic growth.

"I am very pleased to celebrate Earth Day by announcing these infrastructure improvements at the Town's Wastewater Treatment Plant," stated Niskayuna Town Supervisor Joe Landry. "These enhancements will modernize the various mechanical and electrical systems at the plant, provide increased plant capacity to enable further residential and business growth, afford additional environmental protections for the Mohawk River, and encourage renewable energy production," continued Supervisor Landry. "We look forward to working with ESG to deliver the best project for our residents."

Town Councilwoman Denise Murphy McGraw stated, "Today's groundbreaking is the result of years of effort, collaboration, and ingenuity and represents a significant investment in the future of our community. I am proud to play a role in this project."

"Niskayuna is a community that believes in science. So, today, that means environmental protection. I congratulate Supervisor Landry and the Town Board on these updates to the Town's wastewater treatment facility," stated Assemblyman Phil Steck.

"Congratulations to the Town of Niskayuna for their forward thinking by not only investing in their infrastructure but reducing their carbon footprint at the same time," said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. "These improvements will continue all of our efforts to save taxpayers money through a more efficient government while increasing our use of renewable energy."

"New York State's continued investments in improving wastewater infrastructure to protect waterways like the Mohawk River are essential to strengthening local economies in the region," said DEC Commissioner Seggos. "These improvements will help preserve and protect communities in the Mohawk River watershed and further advance the economic and environmental importance of investing in protecting waterways. I commend the town of Niskayuna for upgrading their wastewater infrastructure and doing so in a manner that reduces the town's carbon footprint."

The initial stage of the project will center on meeting the NYSDEC wet weather management obligations which will ensure the facility effectively treats what enters it during storms and other "high flow" events. Future phases of work will include upgrades of major treatment processes and facility infrastructure. One aspect of the project will leverage the existing anaerobic digesters' excess capacity to accept organic waste, produce additional biogas, and use it as fuel for onsite electricity production. The plant's new ability to produce energy on-site will make it an energy net zero facility, and will create a new source of revenue for the town from the receipt of the organics.

"Energy Systems Group is proud to partner with the Town of Niskayuna to implement these innovative infrastructure improvements that will make the wastewater treatment plant more efficient as well as help protect the Mohawk River," said Greg Collins, ESG President. "This is a great way to celebrate Earth Day, and we commend the town leadership for their innovative and strategic vision for promoting economic growth, environmental conservation, and sustainability."

