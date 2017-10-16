Nissan announces management changes in North America

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - Nissan is announcing several management changes within its Sales and Marketing function for the North American region.

Christian Meunier, currently senior vice president, Nissan Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan North America; and chairman, Nissan Canada, Inc., is appointed to the new role of global division vice president, Global Marketing and Sales Operations, INFINITI Motor Company. In his new role, Meunier will oversee INFINITI's global sales and marketing functions in Hong Kong as well as the brand's global regions. He will report to Roland Krueger, president, INFINITI Motor Company, Ltd.; and senior vice president, Nissan Motor Company, Ltd.

Dan Mohnke, currently vice president, Strategy and Digital Acceleration, Nissan North America, is promoted to senior vice president, Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan Division U.S. Mohnke will have overall responsibility for the Nissan brand in the U.S., including sales, marketing communications, model line brand management, parts and service, product planning, trucks and light commercial vehicles, customer quality and dealer network development functions. Mohnke will report to José Muñoz, chief performance officer, Nissan Motor Company, Ltd.; and chairman, Nissan North America.

Joni Paiva, president, Nissan Canada, Inc., remains in his current role overseeing the Nissan brand in Canada, but now reports directly to Muñoz.

"During Christian's tenure overseeing the Nissan brand in the U.S. and Canada, our team has set records in volume and share, taking advantage of strong growth in our world-class truck, SUV and crossover lineup," said Muñoz. "I am confident that Dan and Joni will maintain Nissan's momentum in the U.S. and Canada, while Christian's strong leadership will benefit INFINITI's efforts to grow globally."

In addition, Steve Lambert, vice president, Information Systems, will retire on November 30, 2017, after 25 years of service with Nissan North America. Throughout the years, Lambert served in multiple functions throughout the organization, including management positions in Finance, Sales Finance and Information Systems.

"We thank Steve for his years of dedicated and valuable leadership with Nissan, and we wish him the best in retirement," said Muñoz.

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world's largest automotive partnership, with combined annual sales of almost 10 million vehicles.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.