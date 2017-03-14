Nissan announces U.S. senior management changes

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Nissan today announced executive changes in its field sales and marketing organization aimed at boosting the company's sales performance.

Jason Stoicevich, formerly regional director, Cadillac Western Region at General Motors, joins the Nissan team as regional vice president, Nissan Western Region. He will be based in Irvine, California, and will report to Christian Meunier, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan North America (NNA) and Chairman, Nissan Canada, Inc.

In his new role, Stoicevich will have responsibility for regional sales, marketing, contest & incentive spending, distribution, aftersales, dealer network development, financial controls and dealer and customer satisfaction for the Nissan Division in the U.S. Western Region.

Jason Stoicevich replaces Anne Corrao, who will take over a leadership role in the Sales and Marketing Division at NNA Headquarters, in Franklin. Anne's role is subject of a forthcoming management announcement.

"With his extensive background on the west coast, Jason brings a wealth of sales and marketing experience to strengthen Nissan's position in this important region," said Meunier. "We are looking forward to Anne returning to headquarters to play a critical role for the brand."

In 2016, Nissan set an all-time record with more than 1.5 million U.S. sales, an increase of more than 5 percent year-over-year. Nissan celebrated its "Year of the Truck" in 2016, with launches of new TITAN, Pathfinder, Armada and Rogue models. In 2017, Nissan is expanding the Rogue family with the addition of the new Rogue Sport.

