Nissan Armada named 'SUV of the Year' in Popular Mechanics magazine's 2017 Automotive Excellence Awards

All-new, second-generation Armada selected as winner in the Best SUV category

Noted by Popular Mechanics editorial staff for three-row seating and "luxury-SUV experience at a Nissan price"

Equipped with new 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 and 7-speed automatic transmission -- offering best-in-class 1 maximum horsepower

maximum horsepower Offers 8-passenger seating, 8,500-pound standard towing capacity

Available in a range of three high-content grade levels in both 2-wheel-drive and 4-wheel-drive configurations

The all-new 2017 Nissan Armada full-size SUV has been selected as Popular Mechanics' "SUV of the Year" in the annual Automotive Excellence issue of the magazine, which is available now at newsstands nationwide (May 2017 cover date). The "SUV of the Year" trophy is being presented in conjunction with the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

The magazine's editorial staff drives every competitor in each given segment and picks one winner -- there is no second place and no category subdivisions. In selecting the completely redesigned Armada, the editors wrote: "For those who need three rows of seats and low-range 4-wheel drive, the new Armada does it best."

The all-new 2017 Armada is built on the heritage of the Nissan Patrol, which has been a workhorse for the world for many decades. While it is intended primarily for family adventures here in North America, the Armada remains true to its roots as a strong, durable and authentic full-size 8-passenger SUV.

The editors also commended the full-size Armada for its combination of upmarket equipment and features at an attainable price, writing: "The Armada delivers a luxury-SUV experience at a Nissan price." The 2017 Armada has a starting MSRP2 of $44,900.

"As our flagship model in the expanding Nissan SUV and crossover portfolio, Armada offers best-in-class1 maximum horsepower, a range of class-exclusive1 available safety and security features, and an interior that you'd expect to find in a much more expensive vehicle," said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. "Already in 2017, Armada sales are up nearly 156 percent -- meaning a lot of people are in agreement with the experts at Popular Mechanics."

Key distinctions between the 2017 Armada and the previous generation include a fresh exterior design, enhanced performance from a new 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 with best-in-class1 390-horsepower and a new 7-speed automatic transmission, a comfortable full-feature cabin and class-exclusive1 available safety and security features -- including Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW)3, Blind Spot Intervention (BSI)4, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI)5 and Around View® Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)6.

The 2017 Armada also offers an exceptional array of standard features, including Nissan Navigation with NavTraffic and NavWeather information (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately) and 8.0-inch color display, heated front seats and a 13-speaker Bose® audio system.

As part of its adventure-ready spirit, the new Armada offers standard towing capacity of 8,500 pounds for both 4WD and 2WD models (when properly equipped). The durable independent double-wishbone front and rear suspension provides smooth ride comfort and responsive handling for both on-road and off-road driving.

The 2017 Armada is available in a range of three high-content grade levels -- SV, SL and Platinum -- in both 2-wheel-drive and 4-wheel-drive configurations. It is on sale now at Nissan dealerships nationwide.

The all-new Armada will be on display at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, April 14 through 23 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. For more information on the 2017 Armada and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit www.NissanNews.com.

