Nissan brings 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition vehicles, authentic scale replicas and special appearances by stormtroopers to 2017 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) -

Nissan joins forces with Lucasfilm Ltd. to bring a unique consumer engagement experience to the 2017 Chicago Auto Show from Feb. 11-20

Special display of scale-replica conceptual models of the Y-Wing Starfighter, TIE Striker, AT-ACT and X-Wing Starfighter from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Other highlights include massive Death Star inflatable hovering over the vehicles, Star Wars character-themed digital mirror experience and weekend appearances by stormtroopers

The 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition model -- the first production vehicle ever to include Star Wars-branded elements -- and X-wing-inspired custom vehicle also on display

One of five global brands that joined forces with Lucasfilm Ltd. for the extensive global promotional campaign in support of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Nissan is bringing an immersive "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"-inspired experience for consumers visiting the Nissan display to the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

"The overarching goal of our alliance with 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is to drive awareness for the Nissan Rogue, and during the campaign we've not only seen online searches for Rogue triple, we've seen the crossover rise to the best-selling spot in the Nissan lineup," said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications & Media, Nissan North America, Inc. "The momentum continues at the Chicago Auto Show this year where we are bringing extra attention to the 2017 Nissan Rogue as well as the 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition vehicles with several interactive experiences and Star Wars-themed displays at the show."

Central to Nissan's Star Wars-themed Chicago Auto Show display is the first-ever full-size production vehicle to include Star Wars-branded elements, the "Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition." Additionally, an X-wing-inspired 2017 Nissan Rogue, complete with thrusters, blasters, side mirror Rebel logo projectors and an astromech droid is on display in the Nissan stand. The custom vehicle is not for sale.

"To help show-goers find the Nissan display among all the other exhibits, we've added a massive Death Star inflatable hovering over the vehicles," added Tucker. "At an impressive 17 feet in diameter, it is impossible to miss upon entering North Hall at McCormick Place."

Once in the Nissan stand, show-goers have access to a Digital Mirror Experience, which allows up to two people at a time to stand in front of large LED screens and be transformed into stormtroopers or Nissan Rogue-inspired robots. At the end of the interaction, they will receive their photo to save and share.

Leaving the world of virtual reality to actual reality, special appearances in the Nissan display by Star Wars stormtroopers are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the weekends of Feb. 11-12 and Feb. 18-19. Also, a Model Gallery will offer a special display of scale-replica conceptual models of the Y-Wing Starfighter, TIE Striker, AT-ACT and X-Wing Starfighter from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Additionally, the exclusive limited-edition Death Trooper helmet replica -- only available with the purchase of the 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition will be available for all to see.

"Whether our College 100 or Heisman House Charitable Trust, when Nissan commits to a partnership we go all in," said Tucker. "With the 2017 Rogue and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,' we are not about to fly under the radar. We invite everyone to come experience the new Rogue, whether at the auto show or their local Nissan dealer."

The Nissan display is located in the North Hall of the McCormick Place Convention Center.

About Nissan Rogue

The Nissan Rogue, currently the top-seller in the Nissan lineup, was updated for the 2017 model year with fresh exterior and interior treatments, an expanded suite of available Nissan Safety Shield technology including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection*, and the first ever Rogue Hybrid model. For more information on the 2017 Rogue and the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanUSA.com or Nissan.CA.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.

About "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is now in U.S. theaters.

* Forward Emergency Braking is not a replacement for responsible driving. May not provide warning or braking in certain conditions. Limitations apply. See Owner's Manual for details.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129463/Images/Star_Wars_Chicago_v4-147f8fdcb853971daa49aa05bce6b62f.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129463/Images/Nissan_Star_Wars_X-wing-inspired_2017_Nissan_Rogue-e24df515b86bb94c89d790a7bb062a73.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129463/Images/nissan_star_wars_rogue_one_01-651ec14c83f4bc1dae524d9a64e8f12b.jpg