Nissan brings Star Wars excitement to the 2017 New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) -

Nissan joins forces with Lucasfilm Ltd. to bring a unique consumer engagement experience to the 2017 New York International Auto Show from April 14-23

Highlights include massive Death Star inflatable hovering over the vehicles, 360 virtual reality experience debut, Star Wars character-themed digital mirror experience and final-weekend appearances by stormtroopers

The 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition model -- the first production vehicle ever to include Star Wars-branded elements -- and two Star Wars-inspired custom vehicles will also be on display

As a continuation of an extensive collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. in support of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Nissan is bringing an immersive "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"-inspired experience to consumers visiting the Nissan booth at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. The activation launches in Gotham City following the Blu-ray™ and Digital HD release of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" on April 4.

"After hosting an extremely successful "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" consumer experience at previous auto shows, we felt it absolutely necessary to host an encore experience in New York," said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications & Media, Nissan North America, Inc. "In response to our alliance with Lucasflim, we've seen a drastic increase in awareness and sales of the 2017 Nissan Rogue. The excitement displayed by consumers visiting these Star Wars-inspired experiences motivates us and drives the Nissan brand forward."

The Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition is the first-ever full-size production vehicle to include Star Wars-branded elements and will be central to Nissan's New York Auto Show display. Additionally, two custom vehicles: an X-wing-inspired 2017 Nissan Rogue -- complete with thrusters, blasters, side mirror Rebel logo projectors and an astromech droid; and an X-wing pilot suit-inspired 2017 Nissan Rogue -- wrapped in special orange and white graphics and logos -- while not for sale, will be on display. Finally, a massive, inflatable Death Star will hover over the booth, ensuring easy navigation of the convention center so visitors don't miss out on any of the action.

Appearing for the first time at an auto show, the new immersive 360 VR experience titled, 'Battle Test: A Nissan 360-Degree Virtual Reality Experience,' will be available at the Nissan stand. The experience places fans in the center of a simulated battlefield from 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,' where they'll be able to experience the optional suite of Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield® Technologies in an immersive environment. Users will experience advanced safety features such as Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection* and driving aids such as Blind Spot Warning** and Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection***, all within the ultra-realistic experience.

In the Nissan booth, show-goers will have access to a Digital Mirror Experience, which allows up to two people at a time to stand in front of large LED screens and be transformed into stormtroopers or Nissan Rogue-inspired robots. At the end of the interaction, they will receive their photo to save and share as desired.

Leaving the world of virtual reality to actual reality, Star Wars Stormtrooper characters will make a special appearance in the Nissan booth during public hours on April 22 and 23. The exclusive limited-edition Death Trooper helmet replica -- only available with the purchase of the 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition -- will also be onsite.

The Nissan display will be located at the main entrance to level three of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The New York International Auto Show runs Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 23.

About Nissan Rogue

The Nissan Rogue, currently the top-seller in the Nissan lineup, was updated for the 2017 model year with fresh exterior and interior treatments, an expanded suite of available Nissan Safety Shield technology including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection*, and the first ever Rogue Hybrid model. For more information on the 2017 Rogue and the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanUSA.com or Nissan.CA.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.

About "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is available now on Digital HD and Blu-ray.

* Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection is not a replacement for responsible driving. May not provide warning or braking in certain conditions. Limitations apply. See Owner's Manual for details.

** Blind Spot Warning: Blind Spot Warning is not a substitute for proper lane change procedures. The system will not prevent contact with other vehicles or accidents. It may not detect every vehicle or object around you.

*** AVM with MOD cannot completely eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. MOD operates at vehicles speeds below 5 mph. Always check surroundings before moving vehicle. Not a substitute for proper backing procedures. Always turn to check what is behind you before backing up.

