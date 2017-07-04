Nissan Canada Foundation to support Habitat for Humanity's 2017 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - July 04, 2017) - Nissan Canada Foundation will be part of Habitat for Humanity Canada's biggest build project ever, the 34th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project. Taking place in every province and territory across Canada, the Nissan Canada Foundation will support Habitat for Humanity in its goal to collectively build 150 homes to mark Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn will be visiting Canada from July 9-14, 2017, focusing their efforts in Edmonton, Alberta, and in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Habitat for Humanity Canada has a long history of creating affordable housing opportunities in the country. People living in Habitat homes not only help to build their own houses, they also pay affordable mortgages. Habitat's innovative approach helps working families on a new path to better, affordable living conditions that lead to improved health and stronger childhood development, as well as a decrease in reliance on food banks. Nissan Canada -- through the Nissan Canada Foundation -- will provide volunteer support and sponsorship at the "Silver" level for the 2017 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, marking 10 years of partnership with Habitat for Humanity in Canada.

"Nissan Canada is committed to impacting the lives of deserving families and we support Habitat's important work because we believe that everyone in Canada has the right to a safe, affordable and decent place to live," said Joni Paiva, president of Nissan Canada Inc. "We are thrilled that the Nissan Canada Foundation will be supporting the 2017 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Canada, and are grateful to be carrying out our corporate vision to enrich people's lives in a long-term and meaningful way."

In addition to supporting the 2017 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, the Nissan Canada Foundation is also working with Habitat for Humanity Halton-Mississauga, and is a title home sponsor for a project in Malton, Ontario, where a complex of town homes will be built. The Foundation's donation of a new 2017 NV Passenger Van helped Habitat Halton-Mississauga to launch its 'Volunteer Shuttle Program'. This program will increase their ability to build homes by removing barriers for recruiting and welcoming more volunteers.

Since the Habitat for Humanity Canada partnership with the Nissan Canada Foundation began in 2008, nearly 1000 Nissan Canada Inc. and dealership staff have volunteered over 7,000 hours of time to help build 50 homes in cities across the country, including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Saint John and Halifax. This contribution of time is over and above the more than $1-million the Nissan Canada Foundation has donated to Habitat for Humanity Canada and local Habitats across the country.

To donate or learn more about the 34th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, please visit habitat.ca/150ReasonsToBuild.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/4/11G142215/Images/carter-work-project-2016-3-slide-67182cef167b9447a106814255773fd8.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/4/11G142215/Images/15672739_1247578648640845_1671247941884967547_n-21403bdc37fd905a9fe43b9dec56144b.jpg