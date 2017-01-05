Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn announces at CES breakthrough technologies and partnerships to deliver zero-emissions, zero-fatality mobility

SOURCE: Nissan North America, Inc.
January 05, 2017 22:20 ET
Announcements include innovations developed from NASA technology for seamless integration of autonomous driving, new LEAF, the Renault-Nissan Alliance's first tests targeting driverless cars, and new partnership to help cities prepare for driverless and zero-emission vehicles
LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - In his 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) keynote, Nissan chairman of the board and chief executive officer Carlos Ghosn announced several technologies and partnerships as part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility blueprint for transforming how cars are driven, powered, and integrated into wider society. These technologies will advance mobility toward a zero-emission, zero-fatality future on the roads.
"At Nissan, from the beginning, we work to bring the right technologies for the full spectrum of our vehicles and the most amount of people," said Ghosn in his keynote. "This takes more than innovation. It takes ingenuity. And it's exactly what we deliver through Nissan Intelligent Mobility."
Ghosn made five key announcements, which were further demonstrated on stage:
"We invite others to join us, as well, from tech partners to e-commerce companies, ride-hailing and car-sharing platforms, and social entrepreneurs who can help us to test and develop new vehicles and services, and make sure everyone has access to the latest technologies and services that bring value to their lives," said Ghosn.
ContactJosh Clifton Senior Manager, Corporate Communications Office: 615-725-1767josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com
