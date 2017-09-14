Nissan Die Hard Fan App goes social with Facebook; one of the first brands to leverage Facebook Camera Effects Platform

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) -

Nissan college football fan face paint app can now be used via Facebook Camera Effects, making the automaker among the first companies to use this new technology

Since launch in 2015 season, Die Hard Fan App has resulted in over 42 million masks "tried on," 3.6 million fan photos and videos taken, 1.5 million social shares and 630,000 downloads

Also new is Nissan Die Hard Fan IQ, a college football quiz hosted virtually by Heisman winners as a game-show-style chat bot in Facebook Messenger

Fans can access the Die Hard Fan App here: https://www.nissanusa.com/diehard-fan-app/

Back by popular demand for a third consecutive college football season, the Nissan Die Hard Fan App now allows fans to enjoy the experience of the popular augmented reality face painting app via Facebook Camera Effects, making it easier and more collaborative than ever to show off team pride. Nissan is one of the first brands to leverage this new Facebook platform.

In addition, the new Nissan Die Hard Fan IQ, a game-show-style trivia chat bot game hosted virtually by Heisman winners, launched this season to let fans test their football fandom and challenge friends to test theirs, too.

Launched in 2015, the Nissan Die Hard Fan App -- which allows fans of more than 100 colleges and universities across the country to virtually paint their game face using a smartphone or tablet -- has resulted in over 42 million masks "tried on," 3.6 million fan photos and videos taken, 1.5 million social shares and 630,000 downloads.

"Nissan's Die Hard Fan App has been a rousing success in the past two seasons, and this year, we wanted to take it a step further -- and what better way to do that than via a groundbreaking collaboration with social media giant Facebook?" said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications & Media at Nissan North America. "As one of the first brands to leverage Facebook's new Camera Effects, Nissan will now be able to reach and engage with college football fans faster and easier than ever before. This is yet another creative way to get fans excited and involved with Nissan and our College 100 Sponsorship."

The latest evolution of the Nissan Die Hard Fan experience comes from a collaborative partnership among Nissan, Facebook and the digital experience design agency Critical Mass. Anchored by the wide-reaching audience of two billion people on Facebook, the Nissan Die Hard Fan face painting experience will now reach college football fans in a way no other automaker has done before.

Additionally, similar to last year Nissan has launched a sweepstakes to kick-off the college football season. Fans can take a turn at virtually customizing a Nissan TITAN for a chance to win that custom-wrapped truck in their team's colors (official rules are here.).

Visit https://www.nissanusa.com/diehard-fan-app/ to enter the sweepstakes, paint your face, play the game and find links to download the app for free from the App Store or Google Play.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault under the Renault-Nissan Alliance since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors, which became the third member of the Alliance -- a grouping with combined annual sales of almost 10 million units a year.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.