Nissan expands popular "Midnight Edition" package to six core models -- Sentra, Altima, Maxima, Rogue, Murano and Pathfinder

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) -

New Midnight Edition equipment package adds visual excitement and optimized pricing with black aluminum-alloy wheels and black exterior accents

Once only offered on Maxima SR, Midnight Edition package now available on three sedans and three crossovers, along with expanded choice of exterior colors

Mid-model year Midnight Edition launch projected to continue sales momentum -- Nissan ranked as fastest growing brand in the U.S. in 2016

Midnight Edition models available now at Nissan dealers nationwide

Nissan today announced it is expanding its Midnight Edition equipment package, previously available only on the Maxima SR, to five additional models -- each among the brand's best-selling nameplates. Designed to add visual excitement, the new Midnight Editions of Sentra, Altima, Maxima, Rogue, Murano and Pathfinder share unique content -- including black wheels, black spoiler, black mirror caps and available special floor mats -- with additional equipment added by model.

"The idea of expanding the availability of the Midnight Edition package was driven by customers who loved the blackout treatment on Maxima SR and asked for it to be available on other popular Nissan vehicles," said Christian Meunier, senior vice president, Nissan Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan North America, Inc.; chairman, Nissan Canada. "The six models offering Midnight Edition packages account for more than 75 percent of our U.S. sales, so we think they will find a receptive audience."

The Midnight Edition package was offered on the 2016 Maxima SR and now accounts for 85 percent of Maxima SR sales. While first offered exclusively with black exterior paint, the color palette for Midnight Editions now includes a choice of black, white, gray and red colors for all six models.

All Midnight Edition models are offered with high-optimized pricing, with the packages' MSRPs1 offering discounts up to $1,300 on select models (versus similar equipment priced separately).

"We're creating a clear visual identity package across key models in the Nissan lineup," said Meunier. "The high-optimized MSRPs for the Midnight Editions will be hard for buyers to pass up."

The Midnight Editions will receive extensive online marketing support beginning today and can be found at www.nissanusa.com/midnight-edition-line-up.

Following are details regarding Midnight Edition features and application by model:

Sentra SR Midnight Edition -- Offered on both 2017 Sentra SR and SR Turbo models, the Sentra SR Midnight Edition includes black 17-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package is available on Red Alert, Super Black, Aspen White and Gun Metallic models, has an MSRP1 of $490 USD and is on sale now.

Altima SR Midnight Edition -- Available on the 2017 Altima 2.5SR in Super Black, Gun Metallic, Pearl White and Cayenne Red, the Altima SR Midnight Edition features black 18-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels and low-profile 235/45R18 all-season tires, black mirror caps, black rear spoiler, LED headlights, remote engine start and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package has an MSRP1 of $990 USD and is on sale now.

Maxima SR Midnight Edition -- Topping the Maxima SR, the sportiest of five available 2017 Maxima grade levels, the 2017 version of the Maxima SR Midnight Edition includes black 19-inch Midnight Black aluminum-alloy wheels, a black rear spoiler, rear diffuser, and available Midnight Edition floor mats. The package is offered in a choice of Pearl White, Coulis Red, Gun Metallic and the original Super Black. The package is on sale now with an MSRP1 of $1,195 USD.

Rogue Midnight Edition -- Rogue, Nissan's best-selling nameplate, gets the Midnight Edition treatment with black 17-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps and available Midnight Edition floor mats. It also adds black roof rails, black cross bars, black splash guards, rear bumper protector and illuminated kick plates. Offered on Rogue SV grade in Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic, Pearl White and Palatial Ruby, the Midnight Edition package has an MSRP1 of $990 USD and goes on sale in March 2017.

Murano Midnight Edition -- Like Rogue, the 2017.5 Murano Special Edition package adds strong visual impact to one of Nissan's fastest growing models. Offered on the Platinum grade level, it includes exclusive black 20-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black roof rails, black mirror caps, black splash guards and available Midnight Edition floor mats. It is offered in a choice of Pearl White, Cayenne Red, Gun Metallic and Magnetic Black. The package has an MSRP1 of $1,195 USD and is on sale now.

Pathfinder Midnight Edition -- The Pathfinder Midnight Edition features exclusive black 20-inch Midnight Edition aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler, black splash guards, illuminated kick plates, chrome rear bumper protector and available Midnight Edition floor mats. It is offered in a choice of Pearl White, Cayenne Red, Gun Metallic and Magnetic Black. The package, offered on the Platinum model, has an MSRP of $1,195 USD1 and is available now.

For more information on the new Midnight Editions, or the complete line of 2017 Nissan sedans, sports cars, truck, crossovers and SUVs, please visit www.NissanNews.com.

About Nissan North America

in North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2015, the company sold more than 5.4 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 12.2 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan manages operations in six regions: ASEAN & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America and North America. Nissan has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and Mitsubishi Motors since 2016 under the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

For more information on our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit our website at http://www.nissan-global.com/EN/. You can also follow @NissanMotor on Twitter.

1. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/7/11G129626/Images/Nissan_Midnight_Edition_Family-77876ac43682a320bb320aaace8b71f5.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/YPVWmrpZSgM

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/uriSJUsDJqY

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/09vH5zEquKc

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/Gs9d0a1t8v8

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/wFjHXvfjIN8

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/wjcSFpGWsO4

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/9_wJvZPbKlE