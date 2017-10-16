Nissan Foundation Seeks Grantees for 2018

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) -

Since 1992, the Nissan Foundation has awarded more than $10 million to more than 120 nonprofit organizations that promote understanding and respect among cultural/ethnic groups

The Nissan Foundation annually awards grants to nonprofits in California, Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Tennessee and Texas

Deadline to submit Letters of Intent is Monday, Nov. 27

The Nissan Foundation is now accepting Letters of Intent for its 2018 grant cycle. Nonprofit organizations located in Southern California, North Central Texas, Middle Tennessee, Central Mississippi, Eastern Michigan, and the New York and Atlanta Metro areas are encouraged to apply with programs that align with the Nissan Foundation's mission­ to build community by valuing diversity.

"Our Foundation is committed to enriching people's lives in the communities where Nissan operates," said Vicki Smith, executive director of the Nissan Foundation. "The Nissan Foundation supports educational programs that celebrate and foster greater appreciation for the value that exists in a positive, diverse community."

The year 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the Nissan Foundation, which was formed in response to the civil unrest that occurred near Nissan's then U.S. sales and marketing headquarters in Southern California following the Rodney King trial verdict.

Over the past 25 years, the Nissan Foundation has contributed more than $10 million to more than 120 nonprofit organizations celebrating cultural diversity through arts, education, and social and public programs. The Nissan Foundation application process is conducted online to eliminate paper waste and align with Nissan's global mission to support a greener environment.

Organizations that meet the Foundation's eligibility requirements and that wish to apply for an initial grant from the Nissan Foundation must submit their Letters of Intent by 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 27. Nissan Foundation grants are awarded annually; the next grants will be awarded in June 2018.

For more information about the Nissan Foundation and its application process, visit the Nissan Foundation page.

About Nissan Foundation

Established in 1992, the mission of the Nissan Foundation is to build community through valuing cultural diversity. The Nissan Foundation is part of Nissan North America's commitment to "enrich people's lives" by helping to meet the needs of communities throughout the United States through philanthropic investments, corporate outreach sponsorships, in-kind donations and other charitable contributions. More information on Nissan's community relations activities can be found online at nissanfoundation.com.

About Nissan North America, Inc.

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/13/11G146534/Images/Nissan-Foundation-logo-fdb7f7ae0a6590ffaf0353b8384d447a.jpg