Nissan Group reports December and 2016 calendar year U.S. sales

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) -

2016 2015 % Change Total December sales (units) 152,743 139,300 +9.7 Nissan Division sales 134,545 124,207 +8.3 INFINITI sales* 18,198 15,093 +20.6 Calendar Year Total Sales (units) 1,564,423 1,484,918 +5.4 Nissan Division sales 1,426,130 1,351,420 +5.5 INFINITI Sales* 138,239 133,498 +3.6

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for December 2016 of 152,743 units, an increase of 9.7 percent over the prior year and a December record. For calendar year 2016, Nissan set an all-time record with 1,564,423 total U.S. sales, an increase of 5.4 percent.

Nissan Division calendar year highlights:

In 2016, Nissan Division set an all-time record with 1,426,130 total sales, up 5.5 percent.

For the first time, the Rogue crossover was Nissan's top-selling model with 329,904 sales, an increase of 14.9 percent.

In 2016, Nissan trucks, SUVs and crossovers set an all-time record with 668,948 total sales, a 16.2 percent increase over the prior year.

Nissan set annual sales records for Rogue, Murano, NV200 and NV.

Nissan Division December highlights:

Nissan Division sold a December-record 134,545 vehicles, up 8.3 percent.

Sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs also set a December record, up 35.6 percent.

Rogue crossover sales set an all-time record at 40,477, an increase of 52.9 percent.

Pathfinder SUV sales increased 12 percent to 9,368, also a December record.

Significant gains were also made by TITAN (+331.8 percent), Armada (+114 percent) and Murano (+11.3 percent)

Sales of the all-electric Nissan LEAF rose 41 percent to 1,899 in December.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI's December sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. December 2016 had 27 selling days, while December 2015 had 28 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION DEC DEC Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2016 2015 % chg 2016 2015 % chg Nissan Division Total 134,545 124,207 8.3 1,426,130 1,351,420 5.5 Versa 8,918 11,058 -19.4 132,214 144,528 -8.5 Sentra 17,037 19,760 -13.8 214,709 203,509 5.5 Cube 0 13 -100.0 15 943 -98.4 Altima 24,763 29,462 -15.9 307,380 333,398 -7.8 Maxima 5,293 4,771 10.9 62,670 40,359 55.3 LEAF 1,899 1,347 41.0 14,006 17,269 -18.9 Juke 1,290 1,958 -34.1 19,577 27,121 -27.8 370Z 368 481 -23.5 5,913 7,391 -20.0 GT-R 46 84 -45.2 698 1,105 -36.8 Total Car 59,614 68,934 -13.5 757,182 775,623 -2.4 Frontier 6,069 5,693 6.6 86,926 62,817 38.4 Titan 4,396 1,018 331.8 21,880 12,140 80.2 Xterra 0 70 -100.0 38 10,672 -99.6 Pathfinder 9,368 8,366 12.0 81,701 82,041 -0.4 Armada 2,474 1,156 114.0 14,035 12,737 10.2 Rogue 40,477 26,479 52.9 329,904 287,190 14.9 Murano 7,881 7,083 11.3 86,953 62,907 38.2 Quest 791 1,703 -53.6 11,115 11,018 0.9 NV 1,937 1,924 0.7 17,873 16,958 5.4 NV200 1,538 1,781 -13.6 18,523 17,317 7.0 Total Truck 74,931 55,273 35.6 668,948 575,797 16.2 INFINITI DEC DEC Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2016 2015 % chg 2016 2015 % chg Infiniti Total 18,198 15,093 20.6 138,293 133,498 3.6 Infiniti Q40 0 31 N/A 59 8,605 -99.3 Infiniti Q50 5,794 4,678 23.9 44,007 43,874 0.3 Infiniti Q60 1,018 290 251.0 3,970 3,949 0.5 Infiniti Q70 580 786 -26.2 5,872 8,449 -30.5 Infiniti QX30 740 N/A N/A 2,259 N/A N/A Infiniti QX50 2,026 1,453 39.4 16,973 5,468 210.4 Infiniti QX60 4,928 4,987 -1.2 42,120 41,770 0.8 Infiniti QX70 1,086 697 55.8 6,261 5,737 9.1 Infiniti QX80 2,026 2,171 -6.7 16,772 15,646 7.2 Total Car 7,392 5,785 27.8 53,908 64,877 -16.9 Total Truck 10,806 9,308 16.1 84,385 68,621 23.0 NISSAN GROUP DEC DEC Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2016 2015 % chg 2016 2015 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 152,743 139,300 9.7 1,564,423 1,484,918 5.4 Total Car 67,006 74,719 -10.3 811,090 840,500 -3.5 Total Truck 85,737 64,581 32.8 753,333 644,418 16.9 Selling days 27 28 307 308

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/4/11G126439/Images/2017_nissan_pathfinder_27-6fd30f94af3aa72cbeb6f2dd53477e36.jpg

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/4/11G126439/Nissan_Group_December_2016_and_CYTD_Sales_Chart-9515c9bcaeb2839ab39399b090b87646.pdf