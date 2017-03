Nissan Group Reports February 2017 U.S. Sales

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) -

February 2017 February 2016 % Change Nissan Group Total sales (units) 135,740 130,911 +3.7 Nissan Division sales 122,003 120,540 +1.2 Infiniti sales* 13,737 10,371 +32.5

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for February 2017 of 135,740 units, an increase of 4 percent over the prior year and a February record.

Nissan highlights:

Nissan Division finished February with 122,003 sales, up 1 percent and also a February record.

Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a February record, up 22 percent.

Sales of the Rogue compact crossover set a February record at 33,149, up 54 percent.

Sales of the Pathfinder SUV set a February record at 8,997, up 24 percent.

Nissan TITAN sales climbed to 2,988, up 182 percent.

Nissan Armada finished the month up 109 percent, with 2,289 sales.

*Infiniti sales total included for reference. For more information on Infiniti's February sales performance, please visit InfinitiNews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. Both February 2017 and February 2016 had 24 selling days.