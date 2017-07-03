Nissan Group Reports June 2017 U.S. Sales

SOURCE: Nissan North America, Inc.
July 03, 2017 09:46 ET
NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - July 03, 2017) -
Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for June 2017 of 143,328 units, an increase of 2 percent over the prior year and a June record.
Nissan highlights:
*Infiniti sales total included for reference. For more information on Infiniti's June sales performance, please visit InfinitiNews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. June 2017 had 26 selling days, the same number of selling days in June 2016.
Contact:Josh CliftonNissan Corporate Communications615-725-1767Josh.Clifton@Nissan-USA.com
Contact:Josh CliftonNissan Corporate Communications615-725-1767Josh.Clifton@Nissan-USA.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds
Website:
http://nissannews.com/en-US/nissan/usa