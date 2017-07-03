News Room

SOURCE: Nissan North America, Inc.

Nissan Group of North America logo

July 03, 2017 09:46 ET

Nissan Group Reports June 2017 U.S. Sales

   June 2017  June 2016  % Change
Nissan Group Total sales (units)  143,328  140,553  +2.0
Nissan Division sales  131,057  129,495  +1.2
Infiniti sales*  12,271  11,058  +11.0
       

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for June 2017 of 143,328 units, an increase of 2 percent over the prior year and a June record.

Nissan highlights:

  • Nissan Division finished June with 131,057 sales, up 1 percent.
  • Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a June record, up 20 percent.
  • Sales of the Rogue crossover set a June record with sales 34,349, up 17 percent.
  • Nissan Titan sales increased 369 percent to 4,199.
  • Nissan Armada sales climbed to 2,370, up 214 percent.
  • Nissan's commercial vans, NV and NV200 each set June records.
  • Nissan LEAF sales increased to 1,506, up 37 percent.

*Infiniti sales total included for reference. For more information on Infiniti's June sales performance, please visit InfinitiNews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. June 2017 had 26 selling days, the same number of selling days in June 2016.

                             
NISSAN DIVISION  JUNE    JUNE    Monthly    CYTD    CYTD    CYTD
   2017    2016    % chg    2017    2016    % chg
                             
Nissan Division Total  131,057    129,495    1.2    740,545    733,136    1.0
Versa  8,155    14,683    -44.5    56,558    72,461    -21.9
Sentra  22,534    20,721    8.7    112,574    123,014    -8.5
Cube  0    0    0.0    0    15    -100.0
Altima  28,042    30,475    -8.0    146,284    172,695    -15.3
Maxima  4,410    4,923    -10.4    31,519    30,753    2.5
LEAF  1,506    1,096    37.4    7,248    5,793    25.1
Juke  893    2,524    -64.6    7,245    12,556    -42.3
370Z  405    593    -31.7    2,489    2,980    -16.5
GT-R  62    44    40.9    373    315    18.4
Total Car  66,007    75,059    -12.1    364,290    420,582    -13.4
Frontier  8,144    8,166    -0.3    37,813    45,011    -16.0
Titan  4,199    896    368.6    24,464    6,099    301.1
Xterra  0    2    -100.0    1    36    -97.2
Pathfinder  6,578    5,737    14.7    45,467    39,759    14.4
Armada  2,370    754    214.3    14,155    5,251    169.6
Rogue  34,349    29,246    17.4    195,689    148,883    31.4
Murano  5,534    5,665    -2.3    34,696    39,493    -12.1
Quest  502    836    -40.0    4,921    8,807    -44.1
NV  1,688    1,469    14.9    9,447    9,047    4.4
NV200  1,686    1,665    1.3    9,602    10,168    -6
Total Truck  65,050    54,436    19.5    376,255    312,554    20.4
                             
INFINITI  JUNE    JUNE    Monthly    CYTD    CYTD    CYTD
   2017    2016    % chg    2017    2016    % chg
                             
Infiniti Total  12,271    11,058    11.0    79,143    64,978    21.8
Infiniti Q40  0    4    -100.0    0    58    -100.0
Infiniti Q50  3,224    2,349    37.2    19,603    20,254    -3.2
Infiniti Q60  851    79    977.2    5,938    685    766.9
Infiniti Q70  419    522    -19.7    3,283    3,147    4.3
Infiniti QX30  726    0    0.0    9,393    0    0.0
Infiniti QX50  1,210    1,689    -28.4    7,955    8,624    -7.8
Infiniti QX60  3,358    4,380    -23.3    18,279    20,972    -12.8
Infiniti QX70  678    490    38.4    4,772    3,174    50.3
Infiniti QX80  1,805    1,545    16.8    9,920    8,064    23.0
Total Car  4,494    2,954    52.1    28,824    24,144    19.4
Total Truck  7,777    8,104    -4.0    50,319    40,834    23.2
                             
NISSAN GROUP  JUNE    JUNE    Monthly    CYTD    CYTD    CYTD
   2017    2016    % chg    2017    2016    % chg
                             
TOTAL VEHICLE  143,328    140,553    2.0    819,688    798,114    2.7
Total Car  70,501    78,013    -9.6    393,114    444,726    -11.6
Total Truck  72,827    62,540    16.4    426,574    353,388    20.7
Selling days  26    26         152    152     
                  

