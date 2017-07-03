Nissan Group Reports June 2017 U.S. Sales

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - July 03, 2017) -

June 2017 June 2016 % Change Nissan Group Total sales (units) 143,328 140,553 +2.0 Nissan Division sales 131,057 129,495 +1.2 Infiniti sales* 12,271 11,058 +11.0

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for June 2017 of 143,328 units, an increase of 2 percent over the prior year and a June record.

Nissan highlights:

Nissan Division finished June with 131,057 sales, up 1 percent.

Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a June record, up 20 percent.

Sales of the Rogue crossover set a June record with sales 34,349, up 17 percent.

Nissan Titan sales increased 369 percent to 4,199.

Nissan Armada sales climbed to 2,370, up 214 percent.

Nissan's commercial vans, NV and NV200 each set June records.

Nissan LEAF sales increased to 1,506, up 37 percent.

*Infiniti sales total included for reference. For more information on Infiniti's June sales performance, please visit InfinitiNews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. June 2017 had 26 selling days, the same number of selling days in June 2016.