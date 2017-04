Nissan Group Reports March 2017 U.S. Sales

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) -

March 2017 March 2016 % Change Nissan Group Total sales (units) 168,832 163,559 +3.2 Nissan Division sales 150,566 149,784 +0.5 Infiniti sales* 18,266 13,775 +32.6

Nissan Group today announced U.S. sales in March 2017 set an all-time record at 168,832 units, an increase of 3 percent over the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

Nissan Division finished March with 150,566 sales, up 1 percent and also the best month on record.

Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set an all-time record, up 26 percent.

Sales of the Rogue compact crossover set a March record at 39,512, up 43 percent.

Sales of the Pathfinder SUV had an all-time record month at 10,442, up 20 percent.

Nissan TITAN sales climbed to 5,539, up 335 percent.

Nissan Armada finished the month up 215 percent, with 3,094 sales.

*Infiniti sales total included for reference. For more information on Infiniti's March sales performance, please visit InfinitiNews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. Both March 2017 and March 2016 had 27 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION MARCH MARCH Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg Nissan Division Total 150,566 149,784 0.5 373,330 217,760 71.4 Versa 12,336 16,244 -24.1 31,075 36,499 -14.9 Sentra 21,960 26,201 -16.2 51,414 62,944 -18.3 Cube 0 3 -100.0 0 13 -100.0 Altima 28,511 34,856 -18.2 73,985 85,332 -13.3 Maxima 6,961 6,588 5.7 15,597 16,225 -3.9 LEAF 1,478 1,246 18.6 3,287 2,931 12.1 Juke 1,487 2,498 -40.5 4,088 5,871 -30.4 370Z 500 576 -13.2 1,248 1,344 -7.1 GT-R 75 66 13.6 195 162 20.4 Total Car 73,308 88,278 -17.0 180,889 211,321 -14.4 Frontier 6,973 8,198 -14.9 15,566 21,395 -27.2 Titan 5,539 1,274 334.8 11,295 3,271 245.3 Xterra 1 0 N/A 1 28 -96.4 Pathfinder 10,442 8,713 19.8 26,720 22,408 19.2 Armada 3,094 981 215.4 7,291 2,848 156.0 Rogue 39,512 27,713 42.6 101,421 69,036 46.9 Murano 7,317 8,657 -15.5 17,249 21,618 -20.2 Quest 620 1,763 -64.8 3,870 5,750 -32.7 NV 1,863 1,791 4.0 4,533 4,517 0.4 NV200 1,897 2,416 -21.5 4,495 5,352 -16 Total Truck 77,258 61,506 25.6 192,441 156,223 23.2 156,223 INFINITI MARCH MARCH Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg Infiniti Total 18,266 13,775 32.6 43,561 32,660 33.4 Infiniti Q40 0 22 -100.0 0 48 -100.0 Infiniti Q50 3,800 5,590 -32.0 10,450 11,868 -11.9 Infiniti Q60 1,829 105 1641.9 3,371 409 724.2 Infiniti Q70 1,072 577 85.8 1,962 1,563 25.5 Infiniti QX30 2,960 0 0.0 6,532 0 0.0 Infiniti QX50 1,724 1,512 14.0 4,318 3,902 10.7 Infiniti QX60 3,821 3,905 -2.2 8,668 9,007 -3.8 Infiniti QX70 1,077 661 62.9 2,905 1,809 60.6 Infiniti QX80 1,983 1,403 41.3 5,355 4,054 32.1 Total Car 6,701 6,294 6.5 15,783 13,888 13.6 Total Truck 11,565 7,481 54.6 27,778 18,772 48.0 NISSAN GROUP MARCH MARCH Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 168,832 163,559 3.2 416,891 250,420 66.5 Total Car 80,009 94,572 -15.4 196,672 225,209 -12.7 Total Truck 88,823 68,987 28.8 220,219 174,995 25.8 Selling days 27 27 75 75

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/3/11G134831/Images/2017_nissan_pathfinder_27-a4f1946c8c888186bced6b664da66036.jpg

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/3/11G134831/Nissan_Group_March_2017_US_sales_Chart-c94400e25f0abbf4a0d830f2beb479f2.pdf