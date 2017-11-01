News Room

November 01, 2017

Nissan Group reports October 2017 U.S. sales

  October 2017 October 2016 % Change
Nissan Group Total sales (units) 123,012 113,520 +8.4%
Nissan Division sales 112,716 102,312 +10.2%
INFINITI sales* 10,296 11,208 -8.1%

Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for October 2017 of 123,012 units, an increase of 8.4 percent over the previous year. This marks an October record.

Nissan highlights:

  • Nissan Division sales also set an October record at 112,716, an increase of 10 percent.
  • Nissan Rogue sales set an October record with 30,286 sales, up 43 percent.
  • Armada SUV sales also set an October record with 3,473 sales, an increase of 100 percent.
  • TITAN pickup sales increased 29 percent to 4,114.
  • Sentra sales increased 30 percent to 18,341.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI's October sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. October 2017 had 25 selling days, while October 2016 had 26 selling days.

                       
NISSAN DIVISION OCT   OCT   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2017   2016   % chg   2017   2016   % chg
                       
Nissan Division Total 112,716   102,312   10.2   1,195,243   1,188,561   0.6
Versa 9,556   8,911   7.2   92,373   115,366   -19.9
Sentra 18,341   14,168   29.5   184,052   183,644   0.2
Cube 0   0   0.0   0   15   -100.0
Altima 17,863   20,257   -11.8   217,724   262,578   -17.1
Maxima 6,741   3,908   72.5   56,418   53,284   5.9
LEAF 213   1,412   -84.9   10,953   10,650   2.8
Juke 461   858   -46.3   9,561   17,072   -44.0
370Z 410   400   2.5   3,990   5,205   -23.3
GT-R 21   57   -63.2   503   594   -15.3
Total Car 53,606   49,971   7.3   575,574   648,408   -11.2
Frontier 6,219   6,364   -2.3   61,427   75,752   -18.9
Titan 4,114   3,181   29.3   39,663   14,155   180.2
Xterra 0   0   0.0   1   38   -97.4
Pathfinder 6,708   6,421   4.5   68,427   65,532   4.4
Armada 3,473   1,740   99.6   29,006   9,823   195.3
Rogue 30,286   21,179   43.0   327,213   262,798   24.5
Murano 5,714   10,701   -46.6   58,621   71,483   -18.0
Quest 3   152   -98.0   4,944   10,207   -51.6
NV 1,204   1,360   -11.5   14,798   14,743   0.4
NV200 1,389   1,243   11.7   15,569   15,622   -0.3
Total Truck 59,110   52,341   12.9   619,669   540,153   14.7
                       
INFINITI OCT   OCT   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2017   2016   % chg   2017   2016   % chg
                       
INFINITI Total 10,296   11,208   -8.1   124,010   107,983   14.8
INFINITI Q40 0   0   0.0   0   59   -100.0
INFINITI Q50 2,791   3,689   -24.3   30,867   34,852   -11.4
INFINITI Q60 909   725   25.4   9,065   2,138   324.0
INFINITI Q70 378   451   -16.2   4,986   4,946   0.8
INFINITI QX30 671   723   -7.2   12,652   1,046   1109.6
INFINITI QX50 1,307   1,106   18.2   13,450   13,505   -0.4
INFINITI QX60 3,227   2,929   10.2   32,587   33,996   -4.1
INFINITI QX70 151   371   -59.3   6,318   4,433   42.5
INFINITI QX80 862   1,214   -29.0   14,085   13,008   8.3
Total Car 4,078   4,865   -16.2   44,918   41,995   7.0
Total Truck 6,218   6,343   -2.0   79,092   65,988   19.9
                       
NISSAN GROUP OCT   OCT   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2017   2016   % chg   2017   2016   % chg
                       
TOTAL VEHICLE 123,012   113,520   8.4   1,319,253   1,296,544   1.8
Total Car 57,684   54,836   5.2   620,492   690,403   -10.1
Total Truck 65,328   58,684   11.3   698,761   606,141   15.3
Selling days 25   26       255   255    

