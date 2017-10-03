Nissan Group reports September 2017 U.S. sales

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) -

September 2017 September 2016 % Change Nissan Group Total sales (units) 139,932 127,797 +9.5 Nissan Division sales 127,187 116,384 +9.3 INFINITI sales* 12,745 11,413 +11.7

Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for September 2017 of 139,932 units, an increase of 9.5 percent over the previous year. This marks a September record.

Nissan highlights:

Nissan Division sales also set a September record at 127,187, an increase of 9 percent.

Nissan Rogue sales set a September record with 38,969 sales, up 47 percent.

Armada SUV sales also set a September record with 4,447 sales, an increase of 160 percent.

TITAN pickup sales increased 52 percent to 3,773.

Sentra sales increased 40 percent to 19,128.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI's September sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. September 2017 had 26 selling days, while September 2016 had 25 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION SEPT SEPT Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg Nissan Division Total 127,187 116,384 9.3 1,082,527 1,086,249 -0.3 Versa 11,601 11,553 0.4 82,817 106,455 -22.2 Sentra 19,128 13,670 39.9 165,711 169,476 -2.2 Cube 0 0 0.0 0 15 -100.0 Altima 16,569 25,031 -33.8 199,861 242,321 -17.5 Maxima 8,404 6,569 27.9 49,677 49,376 0.6 LEAF 1,055 1,316 -19.8 10,740 9,238 16.3 Juke 545 947 -42.4 9,100 16,214 -43.9 370Z 315 513 -38.6 3,580 4,805 -25.5 GT-R 32 82 -61.0 482 537 -10.2 Total Car 57,649 59,681 -3.4 521,968 598,437 -12.8 Frontier 5,111 7,596 -32.7 55,208 69,388 -20.4 TITAN 3,773 2,484 51.9 35,549 10,974 223.9 Xterra 0 0 0.0 1 38 -97.4 Pathfinder 7,460 8,028 -7.1 61,719 59,111 4.4 Armada 4,447 1,712 159.8 25,533 8,083 215.9 Rogue 38,969 26,459 47.3 296,927 241,619 22.9 Murano 7,002 7,536 -7.1 52,907 60,782 -13.0 Quest 6 209 -97.1 4,941 10,055 -50.9 NV 1,432 1,395 2.7 13,594 13,383 1.6 NV200 1,338 1,284 4.2 14,180 14,379 -1.4 Total Truck 69,538 56,703 22.6 560,559 487,812 14.9 INFINITI SEPT SEPT Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg Infiniti Total 12,745 11,413 11.7 113,714 96,775 17.5 Infiniti Q40 0 0 0.0 0 59 -100.0 Infiniti Q50 3,336 4,359 -23.5 28,076 31,163 -9.9 Infiniti Q60 763 497 53.5 8,156 1,413 477.2 Infiniti Q70 550 402 36.8 4,608 4,495 2.5 Infiniti QX30 1,053 249 322.9 11,981 323 3609.3 Infiniti QX50 1,628 1,215 34.0 12,143 12,399 -2.1 Infiniti QX60 3,879 3,126 24.1 29,360 31,067 -5.5 Infiniti QX70 321 363 -11.6 6,167 4,062 51.8 Infiniti QX80 1,215 1,202 1.1 13,223 11,794 12.1 Total Car 4,649 5,258 -11.6 40,840 37,130 10.0 Total Truck 8,096 6,155 31.5 72,874 59,645 22.2 NISSAN GROUP SEPT SEPT Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 139,932 127,797 9.5 1,196,241 1,183,024 1.1 Total Car 62,298 64,939 -4.1 562,808 635,567 -11.4 Total Truck 77,634 62,858 23.5 633,433 547,457 15.7 Selling days 26 25 230 229

