Nissan Group reports September 2017 U.S. sales

October 03, 2017 10:19 ET
Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for September 2017 of 139,932 units, an increase of 9.5 percent over the previous year. This marks a September record.
Nissan highlights:
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. September 2017 had 26 selling days, while September 2016 had 25 selling days.
Contact:Brian BrockmanNissan Corporate Communications615-725-1447Brian.Brockman@Nissan-USA.com
2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve
