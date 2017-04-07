Nissan joins the excitement of Star Wars Celebration in Orlando

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) -

Nissan joins forces with Lucasfilm Ltd. to bring a unique fan experience to Star Wars Celebration from April 13 to 16

Highlights include "Battle Test: A Nissan 360-degree Virtual Reality Experience," Death Trooper helmet replica, and keychain giveaway

The 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition model -- the first production vehicle ever to include Star Wars-branded elements -- and X-wing-inspired custom vehicle, on display

Nissan is bringing its 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition vehicle and immersive 360 virtual reality experience to Star Wars Celebration in Orlando. The automaker's exhibit honors its ongoing collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. and its promotional campaign in support of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

The display at Celebration follows the much-anticipated Blu-ray™ and Digital HD release of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" on April 4.

"We are beyond excited that our collaboration with Lucasfilm gives us yet another opportunity to demonstrate our excitement for innovation and the Nissan Rogue -- this time at Star Wars Celebration," said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications & Media, Nissan North America, Inc. "We are privileged to be a part of this special-anniversary fan-event as sales for the Nissan Rogue continue to hit record levels, just like enthusiasm for the Star Wars franchise."

Fans can enjoy Nissan's new "Battle Test: A Nissan 360-Degree Virtual Reality Experience," at the Nissan stand. The experience places fans in the center of a simulated battlefield from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," where they'll be able to experience the optional suite of Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield® Technologies in an immersive environment. Users will experience advanced safety features such as Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection* and driving aids such as Blind Spot Warning** and Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection***. Fans will experience the 'Battle Test: A Nissan 360-Degree Virtual Reality Experience' on Oculus Rift headsets.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSD9fZMYEH0

Nissan is also giving away 1,000 limited-edition Death Trooper keychains to booth visitors each day of the event. In addition, the 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition, the first-ever full-size production vehicle to include Star Wars-branded elements, is the cornerstone of Nissan's Star Wars Celebration display. Fans also can see an X-wing-inspired 2017 Nissan Rogue, complete with thrusters, blasters, side mirror Rebel logo projectors and an astromech droid at the Nissan booth. The exclusive limited-edition Death Trooper helmet replica -- only available with the purchase of the 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition -- will also be onsite.

In addition to booth space at the Celebration, Nissan is sponsoring the 501st Legion during the event. This year's Celebration marks the 20th anniversary of the 501st Legion, an all-volunteer organization formed for the express purpose of bringing together costume enthusiasts under a collective identity.

The Nissan display will be located at 3268 of the Orange County Convention Center. The Star Wars Celebration runs Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, April 16.

About Nissan Rogue

The Nissan Rogue, currently the top-seller in the Nissan lineup, was updated for the 2017 model year with fresh exterior and interior treatments, an expanded suite of available Nissan Safety Shield technology including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection*, and the first ever Rogue Hybrid model. For more information on the 2017 Rogue and the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanUSA.com or Nissan.CA.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.

About "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is available on Digital and Blu-ray.

* Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection is not a replacement for responsible driving. May not provide warning or braking in certain conditions. Limitations apply. See Owner's Manual for details.

** Blind Spot Warning: Blind Spot Warning is not a substitute for proper lane change procedures. The system will not prevent contact with other vehicles or accidents. It may not detect every vehicle or object around you.

*** AVM with MOD cannot completely eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. MOD operates at vehicle speeds below 5 mph. Always check surroundings before moving vehicle. Not a substitute for proper backing procedures. Always turn to check what is behind you before backing up.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/4/11G135129/Images/Nissan_Rogue_Star_Wars360_degree_VR_06-5b0bdf54e13492208bafc747e2273945.jpg