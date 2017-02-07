Nissan Kicks-Off 2017 Chicago Auto Show With Debut of New Appearance Package on Six Popular Models

SOURCE: Nissan North America, Inc.
February 07, 2017 09:00 ET
Nissan products to debut on eve of press preview days at Chicago Auto Show Media Reception on Feb. 8
CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) -
WHAT: Nissan is jump starting the 2017 Chicago Auto Show with the introduction of a new appearance package on six of Nissan's most popular models at a pre-show media reception on Feb. 8. Eric Ledieu, director of marketing for sedans, sports cars & NISMO, Nissan North America is pulling the wraps off the new vehicles. The reception will take place at Revel Fulton Market in the heart of Chicago's West Loop area.
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 8
WHERE: Revel Fulton Market1215 W. FultonChicago, IL 60607
Shuttles available from the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place from 4:30 to 5:30 PM CSTValet parking available on-site at Revel Fulton Market
WHO: All Chicago Auto Show credentialed media are invited to attend.
VISUALS: Photography and video footage for vehicles appearing at the Chicago Auto Show will be available following the reveal in Nissan's online newsroom, NissanNews.com.
Wendy Orthman(313) 971-4933wendy.orthman@nissan-usa.comNicole Smart(615) 626-6133nicole.smart@nissan-usa.com
