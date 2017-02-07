News Room

SOURCE: Nissan North America, Inc.

Nissan brand logo

February 07, 2017 09:00 ET

Nissan Kicks-Off 2017 Chicago Auto Show With Debut of New Appearance Package on Six Popular Models

Nissan products to debut on eve of press preview days at Chicago Auto Show Media Reception on Feb. 8

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) -

WHAT:
Nissan is jump starting the 2017 Chicago Auto Show with the introduction of a new appearance package on six of Nissan's most popular models at a pre-show media reception on Feb. 8. Eric Ledieu, director of marketing for sedans, sports cars & NISMO, Nissan North America is pulling the wraps off the new vehicles. The reception will take place at Revel Fulton Market in the heart of Chicago's West Loop area.

WHEN:
Wednesday, Feb. 8

  • 4:30 p.m. CST: Doors open
  • 5:15 p.m. CST: Vehicles debut
  • 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. CST: Dinner reception

WHERE:
Revel Fulton Market
1215 W. Fulton
Chicago, IL 60607

Shuttles available from the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place from 4:30 to 5:30 PM CST
Valet parking available on-site at Revel Fulton Market

WHO:
All Chicago Auto Show credentialed media are invited to attend.

VISUALS:
Photography and video footage for vehicles appearing at the Chicago Auto Show will be available following the reveal in Nissan's online newsroom, NissanNews.com.

Contact Information

News Room
 