Nissan partners with Blake Shelton to bring its American TITAN to country music fans across the U.S.

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) -

Sponsorship includes 13 Blake Shelton headliner events and 14 festival tour appearances

Blake Shelton "Doing It To Country Songs" Tour, presented by Nissan TITAN, opened Feb. 16 in Bakersfield, Calif., ends on Sept. 16 in Colorado Springs

2017 Nissan TITAN and TITAN XD full-size trucks to have major presence outside tour venues and festivals

Nissan today announced its association with country music superstar Blake Shelton and the 13-stop Blake Shelton "Doing It To Country Songs" Tour. The partnership extends to 14 additional festival dates where Shelton is to appear.

"Nissan and our American TITAN naturally go well with country music," said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications & Media, Nissan North America, Inc. "Our North American headquarters, and the largest volume auto assembly plant in North America, Nissan's Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, are here in Music City, where the Tennessee Titans play in Nissan Stadium and legions of fans visit 'the Mother Church of Country Music,' the Nissan-sponsored Ryman Auditorium. Blake Shelton is an incredible artist, performer and partner and we are extremely proud to add him to our Nissan family."

As presenting sponsor with full automotive exclusivity, Nissan will have high visibility on Shelton's headliner and festival events, including ticketing, promotional materials, in-venue videos, social media and collateral, VIP hospitality and on-site vehicle displays for headliner tour stops. The 2017 Nissan TITAN and TITAN XD trucks will be the featured vehicles in support of the tour, including specially wrapped TITANs and trailers.

The tour sponsorship is part of Nissan's ongoing "big moments" marketing approach, such as the brand's current promotional campaign with "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," that has helped propel the Nissan Rogue to record sales from December through January.

Pickups were the very first Nissan vehicles assembled in the United States, beginning more than 30 years ago in Tennessee, and have played a significant role in Nissan's growth in recent years. Nissan recently announced a new King Cab for TITAN and TITAN XD to go along with the current Crew Cab and Single Cab options. These trucks are developed with core Nissan planning, design, engineering and manufacturing teams contributing from Tennessee, California, Michigan and Arizona. They are assembled in Canton, Miss., with V8 engines assembled in Decherd, Tenn.

"I'm extremely proud to be bringing the Nissan TITAN pickup along on my 2017 tour," said Blake Shelton. "My father worked at car dealerships for many years so it kind of brings things full circle for me."

The Blake Shelton "Doing It To Country Songs" Tour, presented by Nissan TITAN, opened in Bakersfield, Calif., (2/16), followed by Los Angeles (2/17), Portland, Ore., (2/23), Spokane, Wash., (2/24), Tacoma, Wash., (2/25), Fresno, Calif., (3/3), Las Vegas (3/4), Sacramento, Calif. (3/9), San Jose, Calif., (3/10), San Diego, Calif., (3/11), Evansville, Ind., (3/16), Chicago (3/17), and Omaha, Neb., (3/18).

Festival appearances include:

Country Thunder USA, Florence, Ariz. (4/9)

Jordan Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala. (4/22)

FSU Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla. (4/29)

Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. (5/27)

Mercedes Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La. (5/28)

Country USA, Oshkosh, Wis. (6/20)

Chippewa Valley Country Fest, Cadott, Wis. (6/22)

Clay's Park Amphitheater, N. Lawrence, Ohio (6/24)

Country Concert @ Hickory Hills Lake, Fort Loramie, Ohio (7/6)

Craven Country Jamboree, Craven, SK, Canada (7/14)

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, N.C. (8/18)

Country Thunder Calgary, Calgary, AB, Canada (8/20)

Red, White & Boom Festival, Lexington, Ky. (9/3)

Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, Colo. (9/16)

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2015, the company sold more than 5.4 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 12.2 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan manages operations in six regions: ASEAN & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America and North America. Nissan has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and Mitsubishi Motors since 2016 under the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

For more information on our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit our website at http://www.nissan-global.com/EN/. You can also follow @NissanMotor on Twitter.

About Blake Shelton

Country Music Association's 2012 "Entertainer of the Year," five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner and GRAMMY nominee Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status. His most recent album, If I'm Honest, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart and the Billboard Country Album Chart, and is the best-selling country album release of 2016. If I'm Honest recently became the first ever country album to win Favorite Album at the People's Choice Awards. His current single "Every Time I Hear That Song" follows two #1 smash hits, "Came Here To Forget" and "A Guy With A Girl," the latter of which became his 23rd chart-topping song. The album features three songs written by Shelton, including the gospel tinged "Savior's Shadow," "Friends," which is also featured in the #1 film, The Angry Birds Movie, and "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," a song he wrote and performs with Gwen Stefani.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry, he has earned a host of awards throughout his career, which most recently include Favorite Country Male Artist at the American Music Awards, the first-ever Male Artist of the Year and Story of the Year for the RARE COUNTRY Awards, and his two wins for Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album at the People's Choice Awards. As a coach for the Emmy Award Winning television show, The Voice, Shelton is the reigning and five-time champion, most recently with his contestant Sundance Head. He is currently on the road for his 2017 "Doing It To Country Songs" Tour.

For more information and upcoming tour dates, please visit www.BlakeShelton.com and follow @BlakeShelton.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130806/Images/Nissan_Blake_Shelton_02-0640182c9e20917ea6b169844d363cec.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130806/Images/Nissan_Blake_Shelton_01-f073a4a8531daf6bb311747672bd42e3.jpg