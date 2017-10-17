NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) -

Nissan brings its most advanced driving assistance technology to its best-selling model

Available on 2018 Rogue SL Platinum Package with an MSRP 1 under $35,000

under $35,000 New ProPILOT™ Assist hands-on-wheel technology paves the way to the next level of autonomous driving

Unique Nissan Intelligent Mobility approach enhances the driving experience by introducing technologies to make vehicles more intelligent, exciting and attainable partners

ProPILOT Assist will also be offered with all-new Nissan LEAF electric vehicle, coming in early 2018

Nissan's ProPILOT™ Assist technology, continuing to pave the way for future fully autonomous vehicles, will be available on the company's bestseller, the Rogue compact SUV. ProPILOT Assist reduces the hassle of stop-and-go driving by helping control acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane highway driving.

ProPILOT Assist2 is the foundation for the autonomous vehicles of the future, helping drivers maintain lane control, navigate stop-and-go traffic, maintain a set vehicle speed and maintain a set distance to the vehicle ahead -- all with a simple two-button operation. ProPILOT Assist is available on the 2018 Rogue SL grade as part of the Platinum Package, with an expected starting price1 under $35,000 when it hit dealer lots later this month.

"Nissan continues to democratize technology, bringing our most advanced systems to our highest volume models, rather than reserving them for our most expensive vehicles," said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. "Customers are delighted when they realize they can afford technology usually reserved for high-end, expensive luxury vehicles. Bringing unexpected value is core to the Nissan brand and our Nissan Intelligent Mobility mission."

Following Rogue, ProPILOT Assist will next launch on the Nissan LEAF in January 2018. Nissan has plans to extend the technology to more models in the U.S., Europe, Japan and China -- with 10 models to be launched by 2020 by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the world's largest automotive manufacturer.

The 2018 Rogue is available in three well-equipped grade level: S, SV and SL. As in previous years, Rogue offers exceptional passenger and cargo flexibility with its innovative EZ Flex Seating System™ and Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System. Along with the new ProPILOT Assist, other enhancements to the 2018 Rogue include the addition of standard NissanConnect℠ featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ on all trim levels, and revised Midnight Edition Package content.

Rogue continues to set monthly sales records, including a 47% increase in September. Calendar year 2017 sales-to-date of nearly 300,000 units represents a 22.9% increase over the previous year.

"The world is facing serious challenges such as climate change, traffic congestion, road fatalities and increasing air pollution. Through Nissan Intelligent Mobility, we are committed to addressing these challenges by making transportation safer, smarter, and more enjoyable," said Bunce. "The new ProPILOT Assist technology is a perfect example of how we can make drivers feel more confident and more connected to their vehicles."

About ProPILOT™ Assist

The 2018 Nissan Rogue's new ProPILOT™ Assist2 eases driver workload by reducing the amount of driver acceleration, steering and braking input under certain driving conditions. To activate the system, the driver simply pushes the blue ProPILOT™ Assist ON button, which is integrated into the right-side steering wheel spoke. Step two is to set the Intelligent Cruise Control when the desired speed is reached, as with a normal advanced cruise control system.

When lane markers are consistently detected, steering assist engages and the steering wheel/lane marker icons on the instrument panel turn green. Both right and left hand markers need to be detected by the front camera. Steering assist will engage or disengage depending on the visibility or presence of lane markers, though the Intelligent Cruise Control will remain active. If the vehicle comes to a complete stop in a traffic jam situation for more than three seconds, the driver just presses the resume button or taps the accelerator pedal to begin moving again.

Tested about 200,000 miles on U.S. roads and tuned specifically for U.S. roads, ProPILOT™ Assist is designed to be more intuitive and user-friendly compared to other driver-assist technologies. It can potentially help lessen driver fatigue and create a more confident driving experience -- especially for drivers who experience heavy highway traffic on a daily basis. It utilizes a forward-facing camera, forward-facing radar, sensors and electronic control module to help the driver stay in the center of the driving lane and to maintain vehicle speed (set by the driver) or help maintain a gap to the preceding vehicle if the vehicle speed drops below the driver-set speed. It also can slow the vehicle to a complete stop and holds the vehicle during traffic jam conditions.

Steering assist is cancelled in inclement weather if the windshield wipers are in the low or high position (if lane lines can be detected, the system can remain active when the wipers are in the intermittent mode or if the mist function is activated).

The driver's input always takes priority, overriding the system when the steering wheel is turned or the turn signal is operated (steering assistance goes into a temporary standby mode). The system also goes into temporary standby mode when the accelerator pedal is pressed. The system's Intelligent Cruise Control and lane keep assistance are both cancelled when the brakes are applied.

For photography and additional information about the ProPILOT Assist and available advanced safety, security and driver assistance technology, along with the 2018 Nissan Rogue and the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit nissannews.com.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinewsews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault under the Renault-Nissan Alliance since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors, which became the third member of the Alliance -- a grouping with combined annual sales of almost 10 million units a year.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and $975 USD destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. ProPILOT™ Assist: It is the driver's responsibility to remain alert with hands on steering wheel, keeping a look out for other vehicles and pedestrians at all times.

