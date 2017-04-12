Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport take over New York International Auto Show to spotlight Nissan's crossover leadership

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) -

Nissan's festival of crossovers, celebrating the versatility of the Rogue lineup, includes 2017 Rogue and new 2017 Rogue Sport

Also on hand: a go-anywhere Rogue Trail Warrior project, a K9-friendly Rogue Dogue project, and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"-inspired vehicles and displays

Rogue sales up 47 percent in 2017, leading all crossover competitors and ranked as the #4 vehicle in total industry sales behind just three leading full-size pickups

Also making their U.S. debuts in New York are the 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition and 2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition

New York International Auto Show runs April 14 to 23, 2017, at Jacob Javits Convention Center

Nissan today put its top-selling 2017 Rogue crossover front and center at the New York International Auto Show with a wide range of Rogue vehicles designed for families, fur-ious four-footed friends and force-be-with-you followers. In addition, new editions of two Nissan performance icons made their U.S. debuts during the lunchtime press conference -- the 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition and the 2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition.

"With the redesigned 2017 Rogue, Nissan is challenging the traditional compact SUV sales leaders with an eye on the number one position," said Christian Meunier, senior vice president, Nissan Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan North America, Inc.; and chairman, Nissan Canada. "Rogue has been the major driver of Nissan's sales success, including being named the fastest growing auto brand in the U.S. in 2016. Sales of Rogue are continuing on pace, standing as the only crossover above 100,000 units sold in the first three months of 2017."

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

In addition to Rogue, a new 2017 Rogue Sport joins the Nissan crossover lineup in May. It is slightly smaller, sportier and more affordable than Rogue and is designed for younger, urban SUV buyers. These buyers are looking for more space than is found in a compact sedan, while still seeking the maneuverability and fun-to-drive feel that Rogue Sport delivers.

"Nissan is leading the U.S. market with an ever-growing range of crossovers -- including expanded availability of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking," added Meunier.

Two unique Rogue project vehicles on display were created specifically for the New York International Auto Show. The first, the Rogue Trail Warrior Project -- featuring a full snow/sand track system, special camouflage exterior wrap, LED lights, gear basket and winch -- takes the family adventure-ready Rogue to the next level.

The second one-off Rogue creation, appropriately named the Rogue Dogue, is the "pawfect" Rogue project vehicle for Fido-friendly family travel. Built by Dennis McCarthy, car coordinator for the Fast & Furious films, the Rogue Dogue has special equipment that includes built-in food and water dishes, custom removable dog bed, harness clips, built-in poop bag dispenser, slide-out cargo area access ramp, 360-degree dog wash shower and an integrated dog-drying system. A survey of 400 dog owners shows 83 percent say it is just as important for their dog to be safe and comfortable in their vehicle as other passengers1.

Rogue Trail Warrior

Rogue Dogue

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is making an encore appearance at the New York show with several Star Wars-inspired experiences available for consumers - including the Digital Mirror Experience, which allows up to two people at a time to stand in front of large LED screens and be transformed into stormtroopers or Nissan Rogue-inspired robots. The hard-to-miss Death Star will be looming overhead with the Rogue Rebel Suit and X-Wing fighter custom vehicles on display.

Along with the Rogue lineup, the limited production GT-R Track Edition makes its U.S. debut at the New York International Auto Show. The 2017 GT-R Track Edition is designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Premium and features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO. The GT-R Track Edition includes NISMO-tuned 4-wheel independent suspension, 20-inch NISMO forged aluminum-alloy wheels, dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler, standard 565-horsepower hand-assembled twin-turbo VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine with Titanium exhaust system, and a unique red and black interior treatment with leather-appointed Recaro® front bucket seats.

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition

Offering show attendees an early look at the 2018 Nissan 370Z, the new 370Z Heritage Edition is offered in choice of Chicane Yellow or Magnetic Black exterior colors, with yellow interior trim and custom graphics. The Heritage Edition also incorporates enhancements to the 370Z Coupe for the 2018 model year, including new headlight and rear combination light treatment, new rear fascia paint scheme, smoke chrome door handles and new EXEDY® high-performance clutch (manual transmission). The 2018 370Z Coupe goes on sale in spring 2017.

2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition

And finally, on display at the lower level of the convention center are the latest Nissan trucks, including the new TITAN King Cab, some exciting TITAN project vehicles, the all-new 2017 Armada and the NV Cargo X project vehicle.

For more information on the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit www.NissanNews.com.

National survey of 401 current dog owners conducted March 27-29, 2017, by Heart+Mind Strategies, Reston, VA.

