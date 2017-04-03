Nissan Rogue stars in immersive Star Wars-themed 360-degree virtual reality experience available now

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) -

Nissan's top-selling Rogue stars in the April 3 launch of "Battle Test: A Nissan 360-degree Virtual Reality Experience"

Free virtual reality experience features several Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield ® Technologies in a simulated battlefield from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Technologies in a simulated battlefield from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" Virtual reality experience produced in cooperation with Lucasfilm Ltd. and Skywalker Sound

Nissan continues to leverage its collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. with the launch of a new immersive experience titled, "Battle Test: A Nissan 360-Degree Virtual Reality Experience." The experience will be available for download through a wide variety of platforms starting April 3, coinciding with the much anticipated home entertainment release of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" on April 4.

The experience places fans in the center of a simulated battlefield from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," where they'll be able to experience the optional suite of Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield® Technologies in an immersive environment. Users will experience advanced safety features such as Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection* and driving aids such as Blind Spot Warning** and Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection***.

"With this experience, we're putting fans right in the middle of the action," said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications & Media, Nissan North America, Inc. "One of the many goals we set out to accomplish through this wildly successful collaboration was to engage current and potential customers, and we've done that through a variety of opportunities including television commercials, auto shows and in dealerships."

Star Wars and virtual reality fans alike will experience cinema-quality visual effects from Industrial Light & Magic and custom sound design from Skywalker Sound. Filming for the experience happened on-set with the Nissan "Battle Tested" television commercial that debuted in October.

"Battle Test: A Nissan Rogue 360-Degree Virtual Reality Experience" is available on Oculus, Steam, Samsung VR, Discovery VR, Jaunt, Daydream and Littlestar. It will also be available on Nissan's Facebook and YouTube accounts.

"Since the announcement of our relationship with Lucasfilm and the Star Wars brand last August, we've successfully improved awareness for the Nissan Rogue, and the Nissan brand too," added Tucker. "Rogue sales have made the jump to hyperspace, up nearly 50 percent in 2017 from this time last year, and we're not planning on letting up anytime soon."

The Nissan Rogue surpassed Altima to become the brand's number-one selling vehicle in December 2016. Later this year, the popular Rogue will be joined by the Rogue Sport, giving customers a sportier version of the crossover.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.

About Nissan Motor, Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2015, the company sold more than 5.4 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 12.2 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan manages operations in six regions: ASEAN & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America and North America. Nissan has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and Mitsubishi Motors since 2016 under the Renault-Nissan Alliance. For more information on our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit our website at http://www.nissan-global.com/EN/. You can also follow @NissanMotor on Twitter.

About "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is available on Digital on March 24th, and Blu-ray on April 4.

* Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection is not a replacement for responsible driving. May not provide warning or braking in certain conditions. Limitations apply. See Owner's Manual for details.

** Blind Spot Warning: Blind Spot Warning is not a substitute for proper lane change procedures. The system will not prevent contact with other vehicles or accidents. It may not detect every vehicle or object around you.

*** AVM with MOD cannot completely eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. MOD operates at vehicles speeds below 5 mph. Always check surroundings before moving vehicle. Not a substitute for proper backing procedures. Always turn to check what is behind you before backing up.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/3/11G134832/Images/Nissan_Rogue_Star_Wars360-degree_poster_01-9a1b4ba2abf1b9b1a334ebb4c0181f21.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/3/11G134832/Images/Nissan_Rogue_Star_Wars360-degree_VR_01-dcdd4632e63d9f17a49de60ee883eba6.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rJeSO4ZxMQ