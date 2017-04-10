Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior Project sets tracks for adventure, makes debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) -

Rogue Trail Warrior Project features full snow track system, special camo exterior wrap

Based on redesigned 2017 Rogue crossover, Nissan's best-selling model

Takes "family adventure ready" Rogue design to the next level

One of two special Rogue project vehicles making debuts at the 2017 New York International Auto Show

Nature tells us that hiding in plain sight can, at times, be a species' best defense. For the new Nissan Rogue Warrior Trail Project, camouflage is likely not enough -- especially while hiding in the Nissan display at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, April 14th through 23rd at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. The special one-off project vehicle is one of several unique takes on Nissan's best-selling Rogue crossover created exclusively for the New York show.

Two features dominate the appearance of the Rogue Trail Warrior. First, the exterior design treatment that combines a custom camouflage body wrap, khaki-painted tracks system and military-style yellow glassworks.

And then there are the snow/sand tracks. The DOMINATOR® Tracks, from American Track Truck, Inc., are 48 inches long, 30 inches high and 15 inches wide, and they replace the Rogue's regular wheels and tires. The suspension and wheel wells were modified to fit the track system, but otherwise all drivetrain components, including the 2.5-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder Rogue powerplant and Xtronic transmission, are standard factory issue. The engine is rated at 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque, more than enough for climbing snow banks or sand dunes.

Filling out the Rogue Trail Warrior adventure equipment list are tinted headlights, custom fender flares, ARB Gear Basket, LED lights and a Warn 4K winch.

"This new Rogue Trail Warrior adds a new dimension to family adventures with its snow/sand tracks, gear basket, winch and camo paint," said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. "If you want to stand out from the crowd during a day on the slopes or the beach, this is the vehicle to take."

About the 2017 Nissan Rogue

The Nissan Rogue, following three straight years of sales growth since the introduction of the completely redesigned second generation for the 2014 model year, takes another major step forward for 2017 with a new look, enhanced utility and an expanded suite of Nissan Safety Shield technologies. Rogue is now Nissan's top-selling vehicle.

In an expansion of the Rogue lineup, a new gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain -- available in two grade levels and a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive -- is offered for the first time in Rogue history. Additionally, a new Rogue Sport model -- which is slightly smaller, sportier and more affordable than Rogue and designed for younger, urban SUV buyers -- goes on sale at Nissan dealers nationwide in spring 2017.

For more information on the 2017 Nissan Rogue and the complete line of 2017 Nissan sedans, sports cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs, please visit NissanNews.com.

