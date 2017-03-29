Nissan "Rogue Trip" teams set sights on 2017 New York International Auto Show for charities of choice

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) -

10 media teams compete for charity and bragging rights in inaugural Nissan "Rogue Trip" to the 2017 New York International Auto Show

Teams will drive identically equipped 2017 Rogue SL models outfitted with GPS tracking, allowing progress to be followed online at NissanNews.com/RogueTrip and at hashtag #RogueTrip

Points awarded for most scavenger hunt challenges won including unusual roadside attractions and quirky historical monuments found on the two-day, 700- to 800-mile family adventure-style journeys

Redesigned 2017 Rogue now best-selling crossover in U.S. (Feb. 2017 sales)

There are road trips. And then there are Rogue Trips. In honor of record-setting sales of the 2017 Rogue crossover -- and the upcoming debut of the brand new Rogue Sport later this spring -- Nissan is sending 10 teams of national media on a special two-day "Rogue Trip to the 2017 New York International Auto Show."

#RogueTrip is part scavenger hunt, part road test and part charity fundraiser. Participants will depart from five U.S. cities in 2017 Nissan Rogue crossovers with navigation systems set for an arrival in Manhattan, on April 11 at 2 p.m. Not a race for time, speed or distance, the Rogue Trip functions more like an old-fashioned family adventure, with points awarded in scavenger hunt categories such as Bizzare Eats Challenge, Funniest Bumper Sticker, Most Unique Wildlife and Most Historical Monuments visited. The winning team will be rewarded with a $5,000 donation to the charity of its choice. Contestants will provide realtime social media updates on their activites as they make their way to New York City.

"Rogue trips are measured in memories, not miles," said Christian Meunier, senior vice president, Nissan Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan North America and Chairman, Nissan Canada, Inc. "We're excited to watch the unique journeys and adventures our Rogue Trip teams will encounter along the way to the New York International Auto Show. The 2017 Rogue will be the perfect vehicle to take on this cross-country adventure with its great fuel economy, comfortable interior and the available Nissan Safety Shield technologies including Intelligent Cruise Control1 and Lane Departure Warning2."

The Rogue Trip teams will be driving identically prepared 2017 Rogue SL models. The vehicles are completely stock except for special graphic wraps and dealer-installed Genuine Nissan Accessories -- Nissan Wi-Fi, Nissan First Aid Kit, Nissan Emergency Roadside Kit, Nissan Family Clean-up Kit, all-season floor mats, chrome bumper finishers and Rogue Exterior Accent Lighting.

Participants will also be equipped with custom #RogueTrip backpacks filled with a variety of road trip necessities and iPad mini 4 tablets loaded with the Nissan Rogue Trip app that each team will utilize as mission control for the Rogue Trip. The app will include details on finding points of interest, the adventurous places each team will be staying for the night, Dial-A-Rogue expert, links to the charities and much more. The Rogues will also be loaded with extra Rogue Trip t-shirts, hats and stickers that teams can hand out to kind strangers who help them complete the challenges along the way.

Winners of the Rogue Trip scavenger hunt categories will be determined by the team that has the most creative execution or the most collected -- for points of interest, historical landmarks and number of Rogues passed. To complete a challenge the teams must post on social media using the #RogueTrip hashtag. Tiebreakers will be given to the team with the most social engagement. Teams are therefore encouraged to get their fan base and audiences involved in sharing and liking the posts along the way.

2017 ROGUE TRIP TEAMS AND DESIGNATED CHARITIES #NR1 TEAM: His Turn-Her Turn

Charity: The Lynch Foundation

Paul Brian, His Turn - Her Turn

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach

#NR6 TEAM: Rogue Warriors

Charity: National Breast Cancer Coalition

Kristin Barclay, InDeepH2O

Jasmine Risso, Simply Real Moms #NR2 TEAM: #ChicagonistaLIVE

Charity: Fight2Feed

MJ Tam, chicagonista.com

Beth Rosen, ChicagonistaLIVE

Nancy Loo, ChicagonistaLIVE

#NR7 TEAM: Truck Trend

Charity: Wiseburn Unified School District

Brett Evans, Truck Trend

Stephanie Wilcox, Truck Trend

#NR3 TEAM: AutoGuide.com

Charity: Forgotten Harvest

Craig Cole, AutoGuide.com

Ben Sanders, AutoGuide.com

#NR8 TEAM: Team Blue Line

Charity: Officer Down Memorial Page

Nicole Wakelin, Freelance - Boston Globe

Eileen Falkenberg-Hull, Business Journals #NR4 TEAM: Motor1.com

Charity: 826michigan

Lucy Xiong, Motor1.com

James Bradbury, Motor1.com #NR9 TEAM: ATL Social

Charity: True Colors Theatre

Ronda Penrice, UPTOWNMagazine.com

Satchel Jester, Upscale Magazine

#NR5 TEAM:

Charity: Earthjustice

James Riswick, Autotrader

Carlos Lago, Edmunds.com

#NR10 TEAM: Team SaabKyle04

Charity: St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

Chris Tolley, SaabKyle04, LLC

Kyle Lindsey, SaabKyle04, LLC

About the 2017 Nissan Rogue

The Nissan Rogue takes another major step forward for 2017 with a new look, enhanced utility and an expanded suite of Nissan Safety Shield technologies. Rogue set a sales record in calendar year 2016 and through February 2017 maintains its sales leadership in the Nissan lineup.

Updated Rogue exterior features for 2017 include a new, dynamic front end design with Nissan signature design cues and available Motion-Activated Liftgate. Enhanced interior materials and design features create a more premium look and feel throughout the roomy Rogue cabin. As in previous years, the 2017 Rogue offers optional 3-row/7-passenger seating, along with exceptional passenger and cargo flexibility with its innovative EZ Flex Seating System™ and innovative Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System (not available with Rogue Hybrid).

Rogue is equipped with a standard 170-horsepower 2.5-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine. Additionally for certain markets, the 2017 Rogue is available with a hybrid powertrain, with an advanced 2.0-liter engine/30kW electric motor combination with a net system horsepower rating of 176 hp and produces fuel economy3 of up to 33 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined for front-wheel drive models. Both powertrains are matched with an advanced Xtronic transmission with Sport and Eco Mode switches.

Available Rogue technology features include NissanConnect℠ with Navigation, Mobile Apps, and Services, with 7.0-inch color touch-screen display, Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection (MOD)4, radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW)5, Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)1 and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection6. Rogue has been named a "Top Safety Pick"7 by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for 2015 and 2016 and a "Top Safety Pick +"8 for 2017 (when equipped with Forward Emergency Braking and LED headlights).

Rogue is offered in three well-equipped gasoline engine-equipped grade levels -- S, SV and SL. Rogue Hybrid is offered in two grade levels, SV and SL. For more information on the 2017 Rogue and the complete line of 2017 Nissan sedans, sports cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs, please visit NissanNews.com.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2015, the company sold more than 5.4 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 12.2 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan manages operations in six regions: ASEAN & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America and North America. Nissan has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and Mitsubishi Motors since 2016 under the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

For more information on our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit our website at http://www.nissan-global.com/EN/. You can also follow @NissanMotor on Twitter.

Intelligent Cruise Control is not a collision avoidance system or warning device. Designed to use limited braking. Failure to apply the brakes could result in an accident. LDW operates only when the lane markings are clearly visible. Speed and other limitations apply. See owner's manual for details Fuel economy based on targeted 2017 EPA fuel economy estimates for 2017 Rogue. EPA data not available at time of publication. Targeted 2017 fuel economy 26 mpg city or 33 mpg highway or 29 mpg combined (FWD) or 25 mpg city or 32 mpg highway or 28 mpg combined (AWD) estimate based on Nissan internal testing results, subject to EPA confirmation. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions -- use for comparison only. AVM with MOD cannot completely eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. MOD operates at vehicles speeds below 5 mph. Always check surroundings before moving vehicle. Not a substitute for proper backing procedures. Always turn to check what is behind you before backing up. Blind Spot Warning is not a substitute for proper lane change procedures. The system will not prevent contact with other vehicles or accidents. It may not detect every vehicle or object around you. Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection is not a replacement for responsible driving. May not provide warning or braking in certain conditions. Limitations apply. See Owner's Manual for details. For more information, see www.iihs.org When equipped with Forward Emergency Braking and LED low-beam headlights

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/29/11G134463/Images/Nissan_Rogue_Trip_03-ddaa9216d6e193359db79d623a9b9b4b.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/29/11G134463/Images/Nissan_Rogue_Trip_01-9c3728a331cc8c14ae1c17593151eea7.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/29/11G134463/Images/Nissan_Rogue_Trip_02-27eb245c05338d2489766755892027fc.JPG