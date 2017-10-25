Nissan sings with debut of 'Canto' at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

'The sound of Nissan Intelligent Mobility' adds to the excitement of electrified Nissan vehicles

TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Not only did Nissan debut a new concept vehicle at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show -- it also surprised the crowd with the introduction of "Canto," the future sound of Nissan's electrified vehicles.

"An important element of Nissan Intelligent Mobility is how the vehicle integrates with society, and a crucial component of that is sound," said Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president for global marketing and sales, zero-emission vehicles and the battery business. "'Canto' has been developed to help with pedestrian safety, as well as to provide a distinct Nissan sound -- one that is energizing and confident, authentic to our brand and representing our unique position in the electrified marketplace."

"Canto" is derived from Latin for "I sing." The sound varies in tone and pitch depending on whether the vehicle is accelerating, decelerating or backing up. The sound is activated at speeds of up to 20 to 30 kph, depending on marketplace requirements.

Nissan created "Canto" with the goal of developing an alert sound as the priority. However, it is also designed to enrich the aural environment of the typical city street with a distinct Nissan flair. The level of the sound will be clearly audible, without being overly disturbing to pedestrians, residents and passengers.

Nissan has been a pioneer in the vehicle sound arena since 2010, with its "Approaching Vehicle Sound for Pedestrians" system.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility is the company's approach to changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated with society.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4cjPk8mqEM