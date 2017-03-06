Nitinat to Extend Term of Warrants

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Nitinat Minerals Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:NZZ) is pleased to announce that, subject to the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has agreed to amend the expiry date of the 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Corporation from March 5, 2017 to March 5, 2019.

The Warrants, which were originally issued on March 5, 2015, were issued in connection with a private placement of 2.5 million units at a deemed price of $0.05 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit was comprised of one (1) common shares and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share at any time until close of business on March 5, 2017. As the original expiry date of the Warrants fell on a Sunday, the terms of the warrant certificate provides that the expiry date of the Warrants is automatically extended to 5:00 p.m. on the next business day, which is March 6, 2017.

Each Warrant, as amended, entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Corporation at any time until the close of business on March 5, 2019 at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share.

The Warrants will be amended, effective March 6, 2017, to extend the term of the Warrants until March 5, 2019. All other provisions of the Warrants will remain the same.

